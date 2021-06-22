Boonton Enters Signal Generation Market with New SGX1000 RF Signal Generators Delivering a Unique Combination of High Performance and Ease of Use

First product introduction combining the technology of Boonton and Holzworth to deliver innovative products to our customers



Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT ) announced that its Boonton brand has entered the signal generation market with the introduction of the SGX1000 RF Signal Generator, a new series of instruments that combine high performance signal generation capabilities with an intuitive user interface. The unique, proprietary blend of direct digital and direct analog synthesis enable ultra-fine frequency resolution, lightning-fast frequency switching, ultra-low phase noise and jitter, and superior reliability. The SGX1000 is built on the latest Boonton instrument platform that offers an easy-to-use modern interface in a compact form factor. The SGX1000 series brings high-performance signal generation at an affordable price for broad use in the semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and communications industries.

"The introduction of the SGX1000 series is the latest example of Boonton’s focus on customer-driven continuous innovation. It offers users the ability to generate a variety of RF signals with superior performance and touchscreen simplicity. The powerful instrument provides the perfect complement to Boonton’s industry-leading RF power measurement equipment," said Walt Strickler, General Manager of Boonton.

The SGX1000 series covers a frequency range from 10 MHz to 18 GHz and provides superior performance in a number of areas including 6 µs frequency switching, phase noise of -123 dBc/Hz at 3 GHz with a 10 kHz offset, and 55 fs jitter. The instrument’s intuitive user interface with multi-touch display enables easy access to controls to perform frequency and power sweeps as well as configure amplitude, frequency, phase and pulse modulation settings to address a wide variety of test requirements.

“Last year we acquired Holzworth Instrumentation, a leader in signal generation and phase noise measurement with a vision for synergistic growth. Holzworth has had record sales in its first year as part of Wireless Telecom Group, due in part to leveraging our channels and customer base. Now, we are realizing the complementary technical expertise it adds to our Test and Measurement division and the opportunity for new product synergy with the other brands. The SGX1000 series is the first example combining the technology of Boonton and Holzworth to deliver innovative products to our customers,” said Tim Whelan, CEO of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

With the SGX1000 series, Boonton continues to build on its position as a leader in high performance RF and microwave test equipment for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, satellite communications, wireless connectivity, and EMI/EMC applications. Used across the semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and communications industries for more than 70 years, Boonton products enable a wide range of RF signal generation, power measurement, and signal analysis for RF product design, production, maintenance, and system integration. The Boonton product portfolio is designed and assembled in the USA and includes RF signal generators, peak and average RF power meters, Real-Time USB power sensors, USB/LAN power sensors, RF voltmeters, modulation analyzers, and audio analyzers.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.



Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

