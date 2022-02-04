‘The Boondocks’ Reboot Not Moving Forward at HBO Max

The upcoming reboot of Adult Swim’s “The Boondocks” at HBO Max is no longer moving forward, TheWrap has learned.

Aaron McGruder was set to return as showrunner and serve as executive producer alongside Norm Aladjem of Mainstay Entertainment as well as Seung Kim and Meghann Collins Robertson. The series was given a two-season order of 24 episodes that was supposed to premiere in the fall of 2020.

“The Boondocks” voice actor Cedric Yarbrough said earlier this week that show was “not coming back” during an appearance on the Geekset Podcast. “We’ve been wanting to do the show and Sony and its…they decided they’re going to pull the plug,” he told the podcast host Rudy Strong. “Hopefully one day we’ll be able to revisit it.”

More to come…