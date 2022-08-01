Boom! Inside the drunken disaster movie that blew up Burton and Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton filming Boom! in Sardinia - Shutterstock

Some films are plain bad. Some enter the so-bad-they’re-good kitsch pantheon. And others, an exalted few, display a level of badness that approaches the sublime: an epic grandeur of awkwardness and haplessness that almost confers a state of shonky grace. One such compelling example is Boom!, a 1968 cause célèbre that roped in some top talents – Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, then in their imperial pomp; a screenplay by Tennessee Williams; the director Joseph Losey, fresh off his Harold Pinter-penned successes The Servant and Accident – and left them, well, bust.

“An ordeal in tedium,” said the Hollywood Reporter. “A pompous, pointless nightmare,” frothed Newsweek. “Burton and Taylor display the self-indulgent fecklessness of a couple of rich amateurs hamming it up at the country-club frolic,” offered Time. Such appalled notices were catnip to a young John Waters; the Pink Flamingos director has been Boom!’s champion ever since, to the point of screening it for first dates as a kind of litmus compatibility test. “It’s the other side of camp,” he has said. “It’s beautiful, it’s atrocious, and it's perfect – the best failed art movie ever.”

If we apply Susan Sontag’s classic definition of camp – “a love for the unnatural, for artifice and exaggeration” – then Boom! may well be its apotheosis. Taylor stars as Mrs Flora “Sissy” Goforth, a “pill-popping Georgia swamp-bitch,” as Williams outlined in his notes for The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Any More, the play on which Boom! is based. She has seen off six husbands (or “A pyramid of tycoons,” as Taylor snarls), and is now, in her dotage, dictating her memoirs amid the stark minimalist-modernist interiors of her striking villa, perched atop her private Mediterranean crag (the film’s exteriors were shot in the balmy surrounds of Sardinia).

Among Mrs Goforth’s motley retinue are a pint-sized security chief in fascistic breeches named Rudi (Michael Dunn), a long-suffering secretary named Blackie (Joanna Shimkus), and her attending physician Dr Luilo (Romano Valli), whose general air of baffled incomprehension surely served as the template for Manuel from Fawlty Towers.

Into the lair of this “dying monster,” as the staff refer to her, stumbles a trespassing stranger named Christopher Flanders (Burton), an itinerant poet, escort, professional houseguest, and mobile artist. (One of the two sacks he’s carrying, mysteriously unsullied by their earlier immersion in the waves, turns out to contain an Alexander-Calder-should-sue example of his dangling metalwork.)

He’s banished to “the pink villa,” outfitted, inexplicably, in a Samurai robe complete with sword, and repeatedly denied his increasingly strident requests for refreshment; his reception doesn’t get any warmer when Mrs Goforth’s neighbour, a queeny gossip named Baron William “Billy” Ridgeway, aka The Witch of Capri (Noël Coward, armoured in a brown Doug Hayward tuxedo and displaying a gritted-teeth, say-the-lines-and-get-out-of-here resolve), informs her over a banquet of what looks like sea monster that he’s earned the soubriquet “Il angelo della morte” for his habit of turning up at the bedsides of his aging, ailing benefactors on the eve of their demise.

Taylor and Burton spend the rest of the movie circling each other in a kind of Kabuki-meets-Bergman fever dream, arguing over metaphysical conundrums and chewing the stellar scenery. Does Christopher represent the life force long extinguished in Sissy? Is he Charon, come to escort her across the River Styx? Do you care?

The fact that you don’t, but are weirdly compelled by every one of Boom!’s 112 minutes nonetheless, is testament to its loopily pinballing registers – Nordic loftiness/kitsch cornball, soapy melodrama/Carry On sauce, sometimes in the space of a single scene. The fact that it’s all played at the highest pitch was tacitly acknowledged by Universal Pictures when, aghast at the finished product they were presented with, added a screamer to the film’s title (“The most pitiful marketing ploy ever,” chuckles a gleeful Waters).

Elizabeth Taylor in Boom! - Alamy

The screaming started with Williams’s opulently incoherent script. His oeuvre is, of course, littered with loner-rebels who shake the broken and/or corrupted out of their torpor or complacency, from A Streetcar Named Desire and Orpheus Descending to previous vehicles for Taylor and Burton including Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and The Night of the Iguana. But with The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Any More, he was dealing both with personal tragedy – Frank Merlo, his partner of 14 years, had died just five years before (Blackie, Mrs Goforth’s secretary, is a reference to the fact that Merlo is the Spanish word for blackbird) – and professional decline.

The play had been panned by the critics (Waters recalls a touring version starring Tallulah Bankhead and Tab Hunter that regularly ground to a halt “with all the queens just there to scream at Tallulah”), and Williams was battling addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

The Boom! screenplay was Williams’s fourth or fifth attempt to rework this heady material – “A vision of his creative demise and a prayer for his own imaginative salvation,” according to John Lahr, in his Williams biography Mad Pilgrimage of the Flesh – and the fact that he considered the film “much better written than the play” and “the only movie made of my work that really captures it” may represent the knife-edge he was on at the time. (“Boom,” Burton murmurs periodically throughout the film, contemplating the eternally crashing surf; “the shock of each moment of still being alive” – Williams, ironically, would soldier on for another 15 years).

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Boom! - FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty

Williams wasn’t the only one on a knife-edge. Boom! was Burton and Taylor’s eighth movie together. And Joseph Losey has noted wryly that he was the first director to lose money on them – they were paid $2.5 million at the time, almost 75 per cent of the film’s budget, and the equivalent of around $17 million today. Then there was the ongoing psychodramas of the pair’s very public private life, and the fact that it was, you know, the late 60s, so that they, along with the majority of the cast and crew, were more or less permanently drunk.

“Every day on set would start with a round of Bloody Marys,” he later recalled, and the whole production has a perma-sozzled air, from the Pierre Cardin-esque white lookout pods littering the cliffside around the Goforth villa, stocked with bottles of Smirnoff and J.B., to some of Taylor’s slurred deliveries and audible fluffs; her display of “kabuki moves” to a heroically nonplussed Coward is a masterclass in the art of staying just about upright.

Taylor is turned up to 11-and-a-half throughout, her line readings veering randomly between mogadon-heavy and to-hysteria-and-beyond. For Waters, it’s “a staggering performance, the ultimate drag queen role – she’s totally a female female impersonator.” The drag artist Divine, he adds, “idolised Elizabeth Taylor. We saw this film together right before we made Pink Flamingos, and its influence bled into everything we did. I mean, no one ever said to her ‘Actually, you might want to bring it down a little.’”

Noel Coward, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton on the set of Boom! - Snap/Shutterstock

That goes for everything from her eminently quotable one-liners – “Bring me my menthol inhaler and tissues”, for example, or her insistence on pronouncing “Medusas” as “Medoozers” – to her wild over-exaggerations. (At one point she shrieks at Burton to get down from the balustrade he’s leapt on – “It’s a 1,000-foot drop!” – when, even to the untrained eye, it looks little more than 150). There’s also her penchant for violently flinging various objects, such as a fully laden tea tray, a portable X-ray machine, down the cliffside.

But it’s exemplified by the banquet scene with Coward (who, declining a seabird’s egg amuse-bouche, utters the immortal line “I don’t like gulls”), in which she sports around $2 million-worth of Bulgari jewels, a kaftan sewn with 21,000 beads and crystals that apparently weighed 42 pounds. She also sported a magnificently deranged headpiece that, according to one commentator, looks like “a blend of fresh flowers with radio aerials and king-size cigarettes.” (The wardrobe was credited to “Tiziani of Rome”, but was largely the work of an uncredited assistant costume designer – one Karl Lagerfeld.)

It's fun to contemplate the alleged alternative casting for Boom! – at one point Simone Signoret and Sean Connery were apparently considered for the lead roles, along with Ingmar Bergman and James Fox. Katharine Hepburn was actually approached to play the Witch of Capri, but emphatically turned it down, making it known that she was deeply insulted to even be asked. (“It’s proof that I was always right to hate her,” adds Waters. “That broad never had a sense of humour”.)

Elizabeth Taylor's magnificently deranged headpiece - Bob Penn/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

But in the end, it’s the stunt miscasting of Taylor and Burton – Goforth was meant to be a dwindling battleaxe in her 60s (Taylor was 35), and Chambers a slightly fraying gigolo in his early 30s (Burton was 42) – that set the tone for the whole wonky enterprise. In Burton’s diaries, he calls Boom! “perverse and interesting” (prescient) and goes on to add: “I think we are due for another success, especially Elizabeth” (um, not so prescient). “The living definition of a failed art movie is that it’s a bonfire of pretensions,” Waters notes. “Everyone’s giving it their all, but it’s like they’re beaming in from different universes.”

This certainly holds true for Boom!, from Losey’s sunstroke-fuzzy direction to John Barry’s oom-pah-pah spaghetti western Hammond organ score and Richard Macdonald’s fantastically over-egged design. For instance, the Goforth villa is dotted with Chagall-esque murals, an expansive wall hanging resembling a flayed golden Gumby, and a sextet of stoically deadpan Easter Island Moai heads, perhaps representing Sissy’s dispatched husbands. Taylor and Burton, who commuted to the set from their yacht Kalizma, anchored nearby, were so taken with Macdonald’s work that they agitated to buy the villa, seemingly undaunted by the fact that it was just a set, with no real roof or walls.

The tsunami of opprobrium that greeted the film on its release led to its definitive burial by the studio and a fervent desire on the part of its protagonists to airbrush it from their CVs. (Burton may have been aided in this effort by his later confession that “there were several films I did in the 60s that I literally have no memory of making”.)

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor in Boom! - FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty

It wasn’t released on VHS until 2000 and it’s never appeared on DVD, aside from a samizdat-style appearance in the Netherlands. For years, Waters was in possession of the only extant print, which, when not gauging a prospective date’s mettle, he’d present at film festivals to suitably awestruck audiences. “The reactions were always intense,” he says. “Cheering, walk-outs, flat-out disbelief. The kind of thing you dream of as a filmmaker.”

Boom! can now be found in its entirety on YouTube, and a recent re-watch confirms that, over half a century on, it’s as epically bonkers as ever. It’s not only that they don’t make them like this any more; the whole industry now seems predicated on ensuring that nothing like this is ever made any more.

Which makes Boom!’s kind of flat-out, throw-the-tea-tray-over-the-cliff approach all the more cherishable. And buried in there, amid all the sound and fury, is a sign that perhaps the whole enterprise was a little more self-aware than appearances suggest. “What the hell are we doing?” cries Taylor toward the end, during a discussion on – what else? – The Meaning of Life. “Just going from one frantic distraction to another?” That’s Boom! – in a nutshell.