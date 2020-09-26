From boom to despair: Sydney's west to suffer Covid symptoms 'for generations'

Before the coronavirus outbreak, there was a sense that western Sydney – despite its challenges – was on the up. With a booming population, it had become the third biggest economy in Australia, trailing only the Sydney CBD and Melbourne.

And with an international airport on the way and plenty of infrastructure spending by the state government, there was optimism it would continue to generate jobs and economic growth.

Its population growth has outpaced Sydney as a whole every year for the past six years. That made it an economic engine, fuelling population-serving industries such as construction and retail. But the growth had a hidden weakness: the labour market.

And now the pandemic has exposed just how vulnerable the region really is, Prof Phillip O’Neill, director at the Centre for Western Sydney, says.

The centre’s report, “Where are the jobs?”, details some of the challenges.

“The weaknesses in the labour market will be the hurdles you’ll need to overcome coming out [of Covid-19],” O’Neill says.

“To some extent, the western Sydney problem has galloped away from us. It’s a combination of many failures. At the core of the failure is the unwillingness to genuinely generate high concentrations of jobs in the region.”

Construction, retail and hospitality nosedive

With a dependence on industries such as construction, retail and hospitality, western Sydney could double the national unemployment figure as those sectors’ nosedive.

“Some sub-regions in western Sydney are likely to experience unemployment at double national rates or more, and these are likely to persist long after a national economic upturn,” O’Neill says.

Elfa Moraitakis, chief executive of SydWest Multicultural Services, says: “More and more people [in western Sydney]will be reliant on Centrelink … And we’ll be going back to increasing rates of people living below the poverty line.”

The centre’s report attributes much of the job growth before the pandemic to “population-driven” industries. If population growth slows, the industries will face a downturn.

The jobs deficit number is rising and this occurs at the end of a record jobs boom in western Sydney Prof Phillip O’Neill

“Western Sydney’s record population growth rates are likely to be reined in as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning likely slowdowns in jobs growth in the population-driven sectors,” it says.

It singles out construction, which was the largest source of local jobs in the years leading up to 2018: “The construction sector, where a bust follows every boom, has already commenced significant downturn.

“So the sidelining of the construction sector and the population-driven sectors leaves the region’s growing labour force vulnerable to severe and prolonged experiences of unemployment.”

These industries also make for unstable employment, short-term jobs that don’t have the flexibility or potential of professional jobs.

“These typically are the lowest-paid jobs and those that require people to have the least level of skilling,” O’Neill says.

“There are insufficient jobs for the number of resident workers. The jobs deficit number is rising and this occurs at the end of a record jobs boom in western Sydney.”

Long-term effect

Moraitakis’ organisation works mostly with migrants and refugees and she says it is already tough for jobseekers.

