Boom or bust? Watch out for these overrated fantasy football players

Predicting sleepers is hard; predicting busts is nearly impossible. Every year, fantasy football owners spend hours poring over their draft cheat sheets, highlighting noteworthy players, crossing out guys in the rankings, and keeping notes that may seem like gibberish -- all in an effort to determine who's getting overrated and who's getting undervalued.

Busts can come in a variety of forms, from the guys you avoid at all costs to the guys who are simply being being drafted too early. Sometimes avoiding a certain player pays off (like Terrelle Pryor last year); other times, you pass on the wrong guy (turns out Keenan Allen’s injury history was nothing to fear last season). Either way, it’s important to recognize red flags and identify players who might not produce as much as other owners anticipate.

It’s quite possible that these guys do pan out. After all, some have produced top-10 fantasy seasons in the past. But we have our reservations for a variety of reasons. So, here’s a look at some of the riskiest players at every position.

2018 Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Cousins signed a deal that gave him the most guaranteed money in NFL history this offseason. However, it may take Cousins some time to adjust to the Minnesota offense and develop chemistry with their its weaponry. He's a risky investment as a QB1, especially relative to ADP and how many other good QBs are out there.

Additionally, there are two other major issues that will compound Cousins’s ability in fantasy: His poor red-zone performance and the Vikings' porous offensive line. Last year, Cousins had three interceptions in the red zone, better than only DeShone Kizer, and tied with Dak Prescott and Brett Hundley for second worst. Cousins just doesn’t read the field well in that area, so his touchdown upside could be capped, even with solid red-zone weaponry in the mold of Kyle Rudolph, Stefon Diggs, and Adam Thielen.

As for the offensive line, Minnesota’s blocking unit is much worse than what Cousins had in Washington. Aside from center Pat Elflein, the Vikings unit is fairly average. Further compounding matters is the untimely passing of offensive line coach Tony Sparano, who was one of the more respected line coaches in the league. The O-line could struggle without his leadership, and that will have a negative impact on Cousins’s potential.

Cousins is being overvalued in many fantasy circles. He has shown the ability to function as a QB1 before, but this year, he seems like more of a high-end QB2. He could start the season slow and then catch fire midway through the season. But either way, he’s not a guy who should rank among the top-12 quarterbacks at the moment.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Garoppolo is a good NFL quarterback. He’s 7-0 in starts and should have a chance to get the 49ers to the playoffs this year. However, as a fantasy player, Garoppolo’s upside might be capped because of the relatively average talent around him and his lack of touchdown potential. Last season, Garoppolo totaled just eight touchdowns via the air and ground. In his five starts, that number fell to seven.

If you extrapolate the numbers over a 16-game slate, Garoppolo would only have produced 22 total touchdowns. That would have been tied for 18th last year among quarterbacks with Matt Ryan and Derek Carr, two of last year's bigger QB disappoints. Garoppolo could certainly score more than he did last year, but he still remains a risky pick as a starting fantasy quarterback. Since some are valuing him as a QB1, it may be best to avoid Jimmy G, as he is a better fit as a top backup with enormous upside.

2018 Fantasy Football Running Back Busts

LeSean McCoy, Bills

McCoy is currently dealing with some serious off-the-field issues, and he could be facing a suspension as a result. Beyond that, McCoy reached the dreaded 2,000-carry mark last season and averaged a career-worst 4.0 yards per carry. The Bills offensive line lost their three best players this offseason in Cordy Glenn (trade), Richie Incognito (retirement/other issues), and Eric Wood (retirement). Also, the Bills have an inexperienced group of quarterbacks and one of the weakest receiver groups in the league, so opposing defenses will be able to stack the box against McCoy, as a result. There is little reason to believe that McCoy (30) will be able to overcome all of these factors and post a top-tier fantasy season like he has in years past. He can still be good given the high volume he should receive when on the field, but things could also go really south.

Lamar Miller, Texans

Miller is on the verge of falling out of favor in Houston. Last season, D’Onta Foreman seemed to be en route to creating a legitimate timeshare before he tore his left Achilles' in Week 11 against the Cardinals. Foreman may not be back to start the season, but toward the end of the year, he could take the lead-back role from Miller.

Compounding this issue is that the Texans have the weakest offensive line in the NFL, which is part of why their run game struggled so badly last year. With little improvement to that unit and the increased competition, Miller seems unlikely to improve on his paltry 3.7 yards per carry from last season. While he might still technically be the top running back in Houston, that doesn’t seem like it will last very long.

Derrick Henry, Titans

The departure of DeMarco Murray has sent Henry’s value through the roof, but there’s a good chance that he won’t be able to live up to his lofty ADP. Many are running with the assumption that Dion Lewis was brought in to serve primarily as a receiving back for the Titans. While he is likely to occupy that role, it’s also possible that the former Patriot could see more carries that people are anticipating. Last season, Lewis saw a career-high 180 carries and averaged an excellent 5.0 yards per carry. If he continues to have that type of success running behind a solid Tennessee offensive line, he could be a real threat to steal some touches from Henry.

Also, a lot of Henry’s value comes from his potential as a red-zone battering ram. But the reality is that Henry’s performance in the red zone isn’t as strong as some might think. While Henry does have eight touchdowns on 49 career red-zone carries, he wasn’t effective from inside the five last season (six carries, one TD). Comparatively, Lewis had four carries inside the five last year, and he scored three times. Granted, that’s a one-year sample size, but the point is that it’s not a given that Henry will see all of the goal-line action.

Henry’s stats from 2017 are a bit inflated, as well. He had two late-game touchdown runs of 70-plus yards to help pad his stats. In both games, the Titans needed just a first down to ice the game, but Henry was able to escape and run the length of the field. With those runs included, Henry totaled 176 carries for 744 yards and five touchdowns (4.2 ypc). Taking out those scampers, Henry’s stats are much worse, 174 carries for 597 yards and just three touchdowns (3.4 ypc).

If Henry can’t make a couple of game-breaking plays again in ‘18, it’s going to be difficult for him to be the RB1 many are projecting him to be. And if he struggles out of the gate, Lewis could take on more of a lead-back role in the mold of Murray. There’s a lot more questions about Henry than many realize, and for that reason, he could be a big bust.

2018 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts

Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

In each of the past four seasons, Thomas has seen his total receptions and yardage decline. Over that same time span, his touchdowns decreased from 2014-'16 before stagnating at five in ‘17. Now 30, Thomas may not ever regain his prime form, and that could cause him to be a bust this season.

That said, Thomas is getting a perceived upgrade at quarterback thanks to Case Keenum, but that may not do enough to reverse Thomas’s downward trend. It’s also worth noting that the Broncos were considering trading or cutting Thomas last season and this offseason, so that’s not exactly inspiring. Thomas could end up ceding snaps to rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton if he continues to fall off. Unless you get him late, Thomas should be avoided this season due to the number of question marks surrounding him.

Michael Crabtree, Ravens

Crabtree continued to be a red-zone threat for the Raiders last season, notching at least eight touchdowns for the third straight year, but he saw his other numbers (targets, receptions, yards) all decline. Even though he played in 14 games, his yards per game regressed to the second-lowest total of his career. Given that he’ll turn 31 in September, Crabtree may be starting to decline.

It doesn’t help Crabtree’s cause that he will be working with Joe Flacco at quarterback this season. Flacco ranked dead last among qualified passers with 5.7 yards per attempt last season and doesn’t have the downfield ability he once had. Crabtree may still be a threat in the red zone -- and the Ravens do need a red-zone weapon -- but Flacco only had 13 red-zone touchdown passes last year. If opposing defenses key in on Crabtree in that area, it may be hard for him to duplicate his ‘17 touchdown total.

Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

Benjamin is the second Bill to make this list, and it’s through no fault of his own. As mentioned earlier, the Bills have an unsettled quarterback situation with Josh Allen, A.J. McCarron, and Nathan Peterman all fighting for the starting spot. Allen has upside but is very raw. McCarron has looked decent in limited NFL playing time, but his last start was in 2015. Meanwhile, Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half of his first start last year. He only saw action again due to a Tyrod Taylor injury after that.

It seems probable that Benjamin will have trouble becoming anything more than a potential FLEX play because of this. Last year, with the more accurate Taylor at the helm, Benjamin only had 16 catches for one score in six games with the Bills. Even with a full offseason to learn the offensive system, it won’t be enough to make up for the factors that are out of his control, like the quarterback situation.

2018 Fantasy Football Tight End Bust

Greg Olsen, Panthers

I’m not ready to entirely give up on Olsen. However, the veteran Panther doesn’t quite seem like the playmaker that he once was. Last year, he dealt with a problematic foot injury that caused him to miss nine games. When he was on the field, Olsen just didn’t have the same athletic ability, and he had the lowest catch percentage of his career at 44.7 percent.

Further complicating Olsen’s value is the potential emergence of Devin Funchess, rookie D.J. Moore, and receiving back Christian McCaffrey. All three could take targets away from the veteran tight end, and that could make him less effective. Olsen still could be a TE1 in fantasy given how thin the position is, but he’s no longer the top-five lock that he had been after the 2014-'16 seasons when he averaged 80 catches and 1,050 yards. If you end up with him as a starter, you could be fine, but of the top-eight tight ends, he seems the most likely to bust.

2018 Fantasy Football Defense Bust

Rams D/ST

The Rams seem to have made massive upgrades on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. They added Aqib Talib, Ndamukong Suh, and Marcus Peters to give them one of the fiercer looking defenses in the league. However, all three of those guys come with huge personalities, and they have proven they can be headcases at times if things aren’t going their way. So, while they are talented, it’s possible that the acquisitions might not pan out.

Additionally, the Rams have lost a fair amount of talent this offseason, including Trumaine Johnson (two picks last year), Robert Quinn (8.5 sacks, second on the team), Alec Ogletree (a team-leading 95 tackles), and Connor Barwin (5.0 sacks). While Johnson was effectively replaced, the other three weren’t, and the Rams will be relying on the other contributors to help their defense to improve. Their edge rush looks particularly suspect, so they may not put up the 48 sacks they totaled last year.

This unit reminds me a lot of the Eagles "dream team" defense of 2011. They have added players who are perceived to be upgrades, but the clash of personalities may actually render this defense less effective, especially if their offense can’t stay on the field as much as it did last season (and with the losses of last year's QB coach Greg Olson and OC Matt LaFleur, that is a possibility). There's a lot to like here, but also plenty to be wary of. Wade Phillips will have his work cut out for him, so be careful not to overdraft this unit.



