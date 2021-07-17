Boom or bust: can troubled Tokyo Olympics sparkle once the flame is lit?

Almost every Olympic Games in the modern era has followed a story arc so precise it could have been matching a metronome. Joy when a bid succeeds. Years of fears – over spiralling costs, mass apathy, viruses or terrorism. But then, as the torchbearer climbs the steps at the end of the opening ceremony, there is usually a striking metamorphosis. Suddenly the negativity is softened or suppressed. The action takes over. And, for the next 17 days, billions are entranced by the world’s greatest sporting spectacle.

It is surely asking too much for history to repeat itself when it comes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. But it may at least rhyme. These Games are undoubtedly the most controversial since Moscow 1980, when the United States led a mass boycott in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. How could they not be when, after being postponed a year because of the pandemic, they will take place during a state of emergency in Tokyo, in front of no fans, and in the teeth of fierce opposition from locals?

Even so, organisers still believe the narrative can be shifted. First by ensuring that the Games are safe for athletes and residents. And then by trusting that the sheer intensity, drama and majesty across all 33 Olympic sports will inevitably draw us in, like moths to a flame, once more. They could yet pull it off.

The star-studded bill begins on the first morning as Geraint Thomas goes for gold in the cycling road race and the world record holder Adam Peaty begins the defence of his 100m breaststroke title. But the gold-plated action comes thick and fast over the first weekend – with Naomi Osaka, the icon of these Games, and the 13-times world swimming champion Caeleb Dressel, widely billed as the next Michael Phelps, also competing.

Then there is the American gymnast Simone Biles, arguably the greatest athlete of them all, redefining the art of the possible with her incomprehensible blend of grace, power and physics-defying fearlessness. The 24-year-old, who is aiming to become both the oldest woman to win the all-around title in 50 years as well the first to be a repeat champion for the same length of time, begins her competition on the second day.

There will be new sports too, including climbing, surfing, skateboarding, 3x3 basketball and karate, designed to make the Games appeal to younger audiences and different demographics. British eyes will centre on 13-year-old Sky Brown, one of the youngest professional skateboarders in the world, who has a live shot at a medal.

But inevitably these Olympics will be very different for athletes and viewers. The initial blueprint had been for Tokyo 2020 to be as groundbreaking as the Tokyo Games in 1964, which were hailed as the “science fiction” Olympics because of all the stunning technological innovations – including the use of computers for the first time and live pictures beamed across the globe by satellite. Instead 2020 will feel much more like the Dystopian Olympics, with no fans in Tokyo or Fukushima and a spirit-sapping 70-page “playbook” of rules that must be enforced.

One Tokyo resident voices the view of many in the buildup to the Olympics. Photograph: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA

The 11,000 competitors at the Games must, for instance, eat alone, be tested daily, and refrain from talking in confined spaces such as elevators under the Covid rules. They have also been warned they cannot speak to a driver in an official vehicle – and will face the threat of fines, disqualification, medals being taken away and even deportation for repeated or “malicious” offences.

It means that the athletes will not get the full-fat Olympic experience – including waving to the world at the opening ceremony, competing in packed stadiums, and letting their hair down in karaoke bars and tourist traps – but something more akin to watery gruel. However Dame Katherine Grainger, who is travelling to Tokyo as part of the UK Sport delegation, insists that the athletes are happy despite the restrictions in place.

“In scale and grandeur, and everything that surrounds it, Tokyo 2020 will feel very scaled back,” admits Grainger, who won five rowing medals for Team GB. “But athletes I’ve spoken to say the big thing is getting there and competing. And if it means they don’t do the exciting add-ons, that’s OK. Yes, the situation is not ideal. But ultimately competition is at the heart of everything.”

Last time in Rio, Team GB came second in the medal table behind the US with 67 medals. Sights have been set slightly lower for Tokyo, with a medal target of between 45 and 70. However the 376-strong squad, which features more women than men for the first time ever, is still expected to perform strongly.

Much of the focus will be on cyclist Laura Kenny, the taekwondo player Jade Jones, the rower Helen Glover and the equestrian rider Charlotte Dujardin, who are all aiming to become the first British woman to win gold medals at three separate Olympics. Dina Asher-Smith, meanwhile, has a realistic chance of becoming the first British woman to win an Olympic sprint title with victory in the 100m or 200m.

Sadly when they cross the line, the usual cheers, joy and exultations the athletes would normally hear will be missing after a last-minute decision to bar up to 10,000 spectators attending due to a spike in cases of the Delta variant. However Dr Brian McCloskey, the lead for public health services at London 2012 and a consultant to the IOC and Tokyo 2020, insists that such measures are necessary and will ensure that the Games do not become a super-spreader event.

“The Games will be safe,” he says. “Of course there is no such thing as zero risk. There are no guarantees in this world when it comes to infectious diseases. But we’ve faced challenges with other Games before, such as with the Zika virus in Rio 2016 and the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, which were held during the H1N1 flu pandemic. And what we’ve put in place in Tokyo is a range of measures to reduce the risk that are unprecedented in scale and scope.”

There is still plenty that can go wrong, of course. The number of positive Covid tests among Lions players in South Africa, as well as England cricketers playing in the one-day series against Pakistan, is testament to that. And the pandemic is not the only potential issue worrying organisers given that in 2018 Japan suffered a month-long heatwave that saw temperatures peak at 41.1C the highest ever recorded in the country – and caused the deaths of 138 people.

Understandably many in Japan remain queasy that the Games are taking place at all. Especially as the official £11bn cost is more likely to be double that, according to government auditors. But the International Olympic Committee, which would have lost an estimated £3bn in lost broadcasting rights if the event had been cancelled, has ploughed on regardless.

It pitches the pandemic reboot as a “great festival of hope, resilience and of solidarity” – with the IOC president, Thomas Bach, also suggesting that the Tokyo 2020 Games can be a “light at the end of the tunnel” for all humankind. The next few weeks are likely to show whether those words were optimistic, prophetic, or just a bad joke.