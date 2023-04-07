Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker, review: what the deuce? Apple TV+'s doc is riveting but long

Boris Becker won Wimbledon in 1985 aged just 17 - Getty Images/Popperfoto

Full disclosure: I am a tennis nut and a Boris Becker fanboy. I could watch the director’s cut of "Becker: the complete string tensions, 1985-94" from now until next Wednesday with notebook in hand and a smile on my stupid face. Yet even I have to concede that Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker goes on a bit.

Written and directed by Alex Gibney, the man behind Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and the superb Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, this story of Becker’s rise and fall, from Wimbledon champion at 17 to Wandsworth Prison (three miles away) 37 years later for hiding assets to avoid paying debts, was comprehensive to a fault. Running to nearly four hours over two episodes, it features interviews with almost everyone who’s anyone in the last four decades of tennis — mention McEnroe and lo, here he is. You want Borg: just ask. It takes an hour and a half but now here’s Novak with his two ha’penny worth.

It's testament to Gibney’s standing that seemingly no one said no to him. That does appear to include his editor, however. It’s a shame because prolixity apart, Boom! Boom! tells a great story and throws in an intriguing thesis to boot. It’s both the how and the why of Becker, casting him as a moth to a flame, a man who has always, perhaps unconsciously, sought out bad situations in order to summon up invincible strength. This is a strategy that is, as one former coach puts it, breathtaking on a tennis court, less so as a philosophy of life.

Gibney illustrates both sides of Becker’s tragic flaw in his two films: the first is called Triumph and the second Disaster, from the Kipling quote printed above the entrance to Wimbledon’s Centre Court. Becker, Gibney shows, has proved able to amass vast fortunes with consummate ease, and equably able to squander them with consummate foolishness.

Just as interesting is the context of Becker’s tragedy, deftly interwoven here with his tennis and subsequent media career. This was the mid 80s: we are reminded what a blue-eyed, white young Siegfried meant to Germany then, as well as that country’s reaction when their hero married a black woman. We are also reminded of what big fame and big money did, and still does to ill-prepared young people.

And there’s yet another level of intrigue that comes when Gibney pops up on the voiceover to suggest that Becker, interviewed at length throughout, may be an unreliable interlocutor. He loves a good story, especially about himself, even if the facts don’t quite fit. Maybe it’s a Boris thing. This makes the second episode, Disaster, absolutely riveting, as suddenly Becker, so likeable on camera, appears either deluding or delusional. It’s just a shame that it takes 90 minutes and an awful lot of tennis before slippery Boris is revealed. Even a tennis fan will tell you that some matches just go on too long.