Bookworms anxious to browse, as some N.L. libraries plan September reopenings

Starting in September, some libraries in Newfoundland and Labrador will reopen their doors to let patrons browse books inside their buildings for the first time in months.

The library system has tentatively earmarked the day after Labour Day, Sept. 8, for some branches to open to limited in-person services. It's the first time book lovers will be able to go inside since the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a shutdown in March.

That can't come too soon for bookworm Doreen Burton of Port aux Basques.

"I miss it a lot," said Burton. "I'm like a kid in a candy store. I'll go into the library and my eyes just light up."

While the lion's share of libraries in the province have been offering curbside pickup for books since late June, Burton has been out of luck: an issue developed with her local library's floors during the closure, and the library is waiting on engineering expertise to determine a fix.

That's left the library in limbo and unable to offer even modified services to its local readers like Burton.

"I know it's only a library, and there's other things that's on our minds, school and visitations and all that stuff within our bubble, but the library is essential as well. And there's a lot of people in Port aux Basques who would love to have that library open up," she said.

Meanwhile, the manager of the St. John's public libraries said staff are working to "open as many as we can" across the province.

"Our goal, obviously, is to have our patrons able to come in and access our resources and our facilities, so we'll be working to make that possible wherever we can," Susan Prior told CBC Radio's On The Go.

PPE problems

Despite the province's low case load — which as of Thursday stands at two active cases, both in eastern Newfoundland — its libraries have remained closed beyond curbside pickup and digital services.

In recent weeks, libraries across Canada began reopening. New Brunswick began reopening its branches on June 1, Halifax's public library system reopened on July 7, with others in Nova Scotia following suit, while P.E.I. libraries reopened on July 20.

Burton said that as she saw society unfurl from isolation, libraries in N.L. would follow suit.

"I just assumed — I said, well, that's great. You have the gym open, the swimming pool open, other activities are open. Well I just assumed the library, and I was shocked that it wasn't," she said.

"We're very anxious to get that open."

Delays in obtaining the necessary PPE for the branches, such as acrylic shields for circulations desks, has been one of the biggest snags to reopening buildings, according to the library board.

Circulation down, digital reading up

In the meantime, e-services have been on fire, with digital downloads and other services up 65 per cent from April to June 2020, compared to the same time last year.

Children's books have been the biggest digital draw.

Physical circulation, though, has been hit hard: no books moved anywhere until curbside pickup began. According to the library board, about 143,000 books circulated through the system for July 2019. Circulation for July 2020 was about 63,000, entirely though curbside pickup, a 56 per cent drop overall.

