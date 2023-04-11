Bookshop boycotts children's series over biography of King Charles

The book

A Scottish bookshop has decided to boycott a series of children's books because they feature a biography of King Charles

The Aye Aye Books shop in Glasgow has announced that it will no longer stock the Little People, Big Dreams series of stories for young people.

The series now includes a profile of the King, which was objected to by the Scottish bookshop.

In a message on Twitter, Aye Aye Books stated: “We will definitely not be stocking any books from this series from now on.”

The best-selling biography series for children, created by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara, has featured profiles of historical notables from Marie Curie to Muhammad Ali, and has also covered more recent public figures such as Marcus Rashford and Greta Thunberg.

Some multi-volume instalments of the series have had a particular focus, including women who have overcome difficult circumstances to achieve great things

The illustrated biography of the King has been published to mark the Coronation.

Notes on the book, which the publishers describe as “inspiring”, state: “Little Charles always knew that, one day, he would have a big job to do. As the son of Queen Elizabeth II, he was a prince, and in the future, he was to inherit the throne of the United Kingdom."

It adds: “As a young man, he developed a passion for one cause; the environment. Charles recognised that plastics and pollutants were causing harm to Earth, and as the Prince of Wales, he spent all his efforts championing climate justice and sustainability.”

The also relates how the King's relationship with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, blossomed in his parents' absence, and says the Duke of Edinburgh was "a practical man who wanted his son to stand on his own two feet".

It tells the story of the King’s marriages to both Diana and Camilla.

"The day he got married, millions of people worldwide watched the ceremony on television. Lady Diana, his bride, looked like a fairytale princess," it reads.

"But the couple had very little in common and ended up separating. Sadly, Diana died one year after their divorce, leaving a deep hole in the hearts of their two sons, William and Harry, and of the whole world.

"When Charles married Camilla, his closest friend for 35 years, they bought a farm in Wales, far from any palace."