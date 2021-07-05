Books of the week: From Toshikazu Kawaguchi's Tales from the Café to Sindhura DM's Mutable, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption " whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every week, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books " the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store " and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

" FICTION

Legal Fiction> By Chandan Pandey; translated by Bharatbhooshan Tiwari HarperCollins India | Rs 299 | 168 pages

Translated from the Hindi by Bharatbhooshan Tiwari is author Chandan Pandey's novel which follows writer Arjun Kumar. A 3 am call from his ex-girlfriend Anasuva forces him to leave his wife in Delhi and travel to Noma on the UP-Bihar border. Here, Anasuva's husband has disappeared. The locals are determined to turn it into a case of love jihad and soon Arjun realises things aren't as they seem to be.

Tales from the CafÃ©> Toshikazu Kawaguchi Pan Macmillan | Rs 499 | 208 pages

Author Toshikazu's novel follows a cafÃ© in a small back alley in Tokyo where customers are given the chance to travel back in time. It follows four customers including the man who goes back to see his friend who died 22 years ago, the son who was able to attend his own mother's funeral, the man who travelled to see the girl he couldn't marry, and the old detective who never gave his wife that gift.

The Wise Woman and Other Stories: The Best of Mannu Bhandari> By Mannu Bhandari; translated by Vidya Pradhan Roli Books | Rs 395 | 260 pages

Writer Vidya Pradhan translates Hindi literary giant Mannu Bhandari's stories. The 18 stories talk about characters that span the spectrum from rural to urban, illiterate to educated, homemakers to professionals, and more, acknowledging that flawed, confused, and self-centred women are also worthy of agency and respect.

" NON-FICTION

Mutable: Ceramic and Clay Art in India Since 1947 By Sindhura DM Mapin Publishing | Rs 1950 | 204 pages

Art historian Sindhura DM's book focuses on the variety of ceramic histories and practices in India. A result of the 2017 exhibition Mutable, it archives the work of hereditary potters, industrial ceramics, studio pottery, and artists using clay as a medium. The book is situated within the larger context of post-Independence craft revival, paying keen attention to the transnational histories of practice.

Scripting Bollywood: Candid Conversations With Women Who Write Hindi Cinema Anubha Yadav Women Unlimited | Rs 675 | 300 pages

Writer Anubha Yadav's book focuses on the lives and writing of female screenwriters in Bollywood. Through conversations with 14 women, the book discusses the relationship of female writers with commercial Bollywood, the collaborative process of filmmaking, how their realities give rise to stories, and writing for digital platforms.

" YOUNG READERS

Unmasked: Stories from the Pandemic> By Paro Anand Penguin Random House India | Rs 250 | 232 pages

Writer Paro Anand's book collection of 18 short stories about the pandemic and lockdown experience. Among them are the story of a mother and son who are trying to make ends meet as the lockdown affects their lives; a housewife who's a victim of domestic abuse; and young keyboard enthusiasts looking to make a difference to a home delivery executive's life. There is space for a 19th story which the reader can fill in themselves.

