Books you can read to educate yourself about race

We all need to educate ourselves about racism. (Getty Images)

The worldwide uprising following the horrific death of George Floyd has left many people wondering what they can do to show solidarity and turn their opposition to racism into action.

While reading a book isn’t going to solve racism, educating yourself about the ideology and practice of antiracism has got to be a step in the right direction.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While there are literally hundreds of brilliant books on the subject, social media has become a platform for the recommendation of certain tomes that would certainly serve as a starting point.

And really the important thing is to get started, if you haven’t already of course.

Of course, these books are just the tip of the education iceberg when it comes to the outstanding literature on the topic, but here are just a few books about race that we should all be reading right now.

Read more: British Vogue features three frontline workers on lockdown magazine covers

So you want to talk about race by Ijeoma Oluo

This simple and conversational book provides a vital starting point for opening up the discussion about racism, examining not just the subject as a whole, but the role of the white person within it.

Why I’m no longer talking to white people about race by Reni Eddo-Lodge

This UK-based book is based on a 2014 blog post by the author in which she expresses frustration about having to deal with well-meaning but ultimately unhelpful white people.

In it she wrote: “I couldn't have a conversation with white folks about the details of a problem if they didn't want to recognise that the problem exists. Worse still was the white person who might be willing to entertain the possibility of said racism but still thinks we enter this conversation as equals. We didn't then, and we don't now.”

Story continues

Read more: Three ways the coronavirus pandemic could play out

How to be an anti racist by Ibram X Kendi

Using the power of memoir the author argues that it isn’t enough to reject racism, instead we need to actively practice antiracism, but this will involve “persistent self-awareness, constant self-criticism, and regular self-examination.”

White Rage: The unspoken truth of our racial divide by Carol Anderson

Former New York Times Bestseller and Washington Post Notable Nonfiction Book of the Year winner, this book links historical flashpoints which hindered social progress for African Americans and is described as adding “an important new dimension to the national conversation about race.”

Freedom is a constant struggle by Angela Davis

Social media is currently awash with quotes by activist Angela Davis, but those who wish to extend their knowledge of her teaching by more than a few lines on Twitter should start by reading this. The book serves as a compelling compilation of Davis’ thoughts and essays on everything from the legacy of Apartheid to race protests and touches on how racism has also impacted feminism.

Your silence will not protect you by Audre Lorde

This posthumous collection of essays, poems and speeches by Audre Lorde, a writer, feminist, and civil rights activist serves as powerful introduction to her writings.

“I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own,” the author once said during a keynote talk in 1981. “And I am not free as long as one person of colour remains chained. Nor is any one of you.”

Read more: Victoria Beckham's WFH look isn't what you'd expect

White Fragility: Why it’s so hard for white people to talk about racism by Robin DiAngelo

One of the topics this book tackles is why some white people have so much discomfort with race-based conversations and how they can move past that.

Biased by Jennifer L. Eberhardt

A professor in Psychology author Eberhardt uses the book as a platform to highlight how even when people are trying their utmost to treat everyone equally, ingrained stereotypes can impact our behaviour offering a powerful reminder that unconscious bias is everywhere.

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

In this, her debut novel, Angie Thomas widens out the short story she wrote in college following the police shooting of Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old African-American man. Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, the novel explores prejudice and racism in modern times.

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

This non-fiction novel is told via a letter to Ta-Nehisi Coates’ 15-year-old son touching on his own experiences of being Black in America. The author blends his own narrative with current events in an attempt to arm his son to navigate his own story. “This is your country, this is your world, this is your body, and you must find some way to live within the all of it,” he writes.

Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla F. Saad.

Within the book the author who is also a well recognised speaker on the topic of race, quotes Martin Luther King: “Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”

And her own quote is equally as powerful: “When you refuse to look at colour, you refuse to look at yourself as a person with white privilege.”