12 Books For Adults About Anti-Racism And Activism
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Literature about racism and anti-racism — like Ijeoma Oluo’s “So You Want To Talk About Race” and Ibram X. Kendi’s “How To Be An Anti-Racist” — have risen to the top of The New York Times’ bestsellers list in the past few weeks. They’ve become so popular, in fact, that they’re selling out from store shelves.
Books like Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility,” Angie Thomas’ “The Hate U Give” and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between The World And Me” have also been trending among users of Goodreads, a social media platform for book lovers, according to Cybil Wallace, a senior editor at the site.
Despite being published over two years ago, “White Fragility” has become the most trending book on Goodreads: Users went from adding it to their “want-to-read” shelves a few hundred times a day to 45,000 times in just one week, according to Wallace.
Likewise, there has been a boom in orders at Black-owned bookstores in places like New York City and Washington, D.C.
But it’s important to remember that just reading about race, racism and anti-racism isn’t enough — you should be working actively against racism and supporting Black-owned businesses.
Reading does not make one an anti-racist, but doing something productive with the knowledge that one gains [from reading] in order to create a more equitable society is anti-racism in action. Candis Watts Smith, professor and author of “Stay Woke: A People’s Guide to Making All Black Lives Matter”
“Reading does not make one an anti-racist, but doing something productive with the knowledge that one gains [from reading] in order to create a more equitable society is anti-racism in action,” said Candis Watts Smith, author of “Stay Woke: A People’s Guide to Making All Black Lives Matter” and a political science professor at Penn State.
We asked professors, including Smith, for their recommendations for anti-racist books that everyone should read.
“The best anti-racist books are the ones that have the power to explain what we mean by ‘race’ and to deconstruct its various mythologies and ideologies,” said Michael Cohen, a professor of African American studies at the University of California, Berkeley.
As always, you should first check to see if your local independent bookstores carries these titles.
Below, you’ll find their recommendations on books about anti-racism and activism:
"Citizen: An American Lyric" by Claudia Rankine
"From Here to Equality" by William A. Darity and A. Kristen Mullen
"The Broken Heart of America" by Walter Johnson
"The Fire Next Time" by James Baldwin
"The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein
"From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation" by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
"Race for Profit" by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
"The Alchemy of Race and Rights: Diary of a Law Professor" by Patricia J. Williams
"The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man" by James Weldon Johnson
"How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America" by Kiese Laymon
"Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower" by Brittney Cooper
"Black Reconstruction in America, 1860-1880" by W.E.B. Du Bois
Related...
10 Children's Books About Racism And Activism To Help Parents Educate Their Kids
16 Books By Black Authors Everyone Should Read
An Ultimate Guide To Black-Owned Businesses To Support Now And Always
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.