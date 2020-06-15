16 Books By Black Authors Everyone Should Read

There has been a “significant effort made to diversify” the books read in schools since the 1960s, according to Joanne Hyppolite, a supervisory curator at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture. However, she said, “selections were focused almost solely on well-known authors” — which meant some students didn’t get to read works from lesser-known Black writers in school.
“Diversifying what we read, what we watch, where we eat and where we shop can save us from ignorance,” Abbigail Glen, owner of Shelves Bookstore, told HuffPost Finds. “That’s why I encourage my customers to become comfortable with being uncomfortable because growth can’t happen in your comfort zone.”
“Why wouldn’t you want to diversify your reading list?” she said.
We wanted to find recommendations for both old and new classics by Black authors that everyone should have on their bookshelves. We asked Hyppolite, Glen and the literary experts at Goodreads for their takes on the books we should be bookmarking right now.
As always, you should first check to see if your local independent bookstore has these titles in stock and support Black-owned bookstores in your neighborhood and nationwide.
Here are the 16 books our experts recommended:
"The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead
"The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" by Ernest J. Gaines
"The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Great Migration" by Isabel Wilkerson
"Native Son" by Richard Wright
"Americanah" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
"Sing, Unburied, Sing" by Jesmyn Ward
"Brother, I'm Dying" by Edwidge Danticat
"Plum Bun: A Novel Without A Moral" by Jessie Redmon Fauset
"Flyy Girl" by Omar Tyree
"Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi
"The Fifth Season" by N.K. Jemisin
"The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas
"Kindred" by Octavia E. Butler
"The Beautiful Things That Heaven Bears" by Dinaw Mengestu
"Passing" by Nella Larsen
"The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man" by James Weldon Johnson