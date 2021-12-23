All the books turned into movies in 2021, including 'A Journal for Jordan' and 'Dune'

Books becoming movies in 2021, including ‘Things Heard & Seen’ and ‘Without Remorse’

If you're looking for your next beach read, you've come to the right place.

Every year, tons of books are adapted for the big and small screen. And if you're anything like us, you often prefer to read them first so you can moan about how the book was better. (Unless it's Gillian Flynn's "Gone Girl," our go-to comfort movie and the rare film that improved on its source material.)

Some of this year's most hotly anticipated TV series were based on novels – Amazon's "The Underground Railroad" and Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers," among them – as are many of 2022's potential Oscar contenders, including new dramas starring Lady Gaga, Matt Damon and Cate Blanchett.

Here are 20 recent adaptations that you can read right now:

1. 'Things Heard & Seen'

Newly minted Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried ("Mank") stars with James Norton ("Little Women") in this supernatural horror thriller, about a couple whose marriage unravels when they move into a haunted house in upstate New York. The movie, which also stars Natalia Dyer ("Stranger Things"), is based on Elizabeth Brundage's 2017 novel "All Things Cease to Appear."

Streaming on Netflix now.

2. 'Without Remorse'

Michael B. Jordan ("Black Panther," "Creed") goes full action hero as John Clark, an ex-NavySEAL out for revenge, in this adaptation of Tom Clancy's 1993 novel. The movie is a spinoff of the Jack Ryan film series focusing on Clark's character, who has previously been played by Willem Dafoe (1994's "Clear and Present Danger") and Liev Schreiber (2002's "The Sum of All Fears").

Streaming on Amazon Prime now.

3. 'Monster'

Steve Harmon (Kevin Harrison Jr.) in a scene from "Monster."

Three years after its premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, "Monster" is finally on Netflix. The legal drama is based on Walter Dean Myers' 1999 young adult novel about a high school honor student (played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.) whose life is turned upside down when he's accused of murder. Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright and John David Washington co-star.

Streaming on Netflix now.

4. 'Finding You'

An aspiring violinist (Rose Reid) studying abroad in Ireland falls in love with a heartthrob movie star in this adaptation of Jenny B. Jones' 2011 young adult romance novel "There You'll Find Me."

Now available to rent or buy on VOD platforms.

5. 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Connor (Finn Little, left) and Hannah (Angelina Jolie) fight to survive in "Those Who Wish Me Dead."

Angelina Jolie plays a smokejumper tasked with protecting a young boy from assassins in this wilderness survival thriller, based on Michael Koryta's 2016 novel and directed by Taylor Sheridan (Paramount Network's "Yellowstone").

Now available to rent or buy on VOD platforms.

6. 'The Woman in the Window'

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release in fall 2019, the long-delayed "Woman" is, at last, seeing the light of day on Netflix. Directed by Joe Wright ("Atonement") and based on A.J. Finn's 2018 bestseller, the pulpy thriller follows a recluse (Amy Adams) who thinks she witnesses a murder. Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman and Jennifer Jason Leigh round out the all-star cast.

Streaming on Netflix now.

7. 'The Dry'

A federal agent (Eric Bana) returns to his hometown to investigate a murder-suicide and is forced to confront his past in this Australian crime drama, based on Jane Harper's 2017 novel.

Now available to rent or buy on VOD platforms.

8. 'Fatherhood'

Kevin Hart gets serious as a single dad raising his baby girl after his wife's unexpected death. Backed by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground Productions, the drama is based on Matthew Logelin's 2011 book "Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love."

Streaming on Netflix now.

9. 'The Last Letter from Your Lover'

The latest screen adaptation of a Moyes romance novel (after 2018's "Head Full of Honey" and 2016's "Me Before You"), this time starring Felicity Jones as a young journalist who uncovers old love letters between a star-crossed pair (Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner) and becomes obsessed with finding the couple.

Streaming on Netflix now.

10. 'Dune'

Zendaya, left, and Timothée Chalamet in a scene from sci-fi epic "Dune."

"Arrival" filmmaker Denis Villeneuve takes on Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi classic, long-deemed an "impossible" novel to adapt for the big screen. Timothée Chalamet plays a brooding space prince caught between warring families, leading an A-list cast including Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson.

Now available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and YouTube.

11. 'The Last Duel'

Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon together in 2015.

Oscar-winning screenwriting duo Ben Affleck and Damon ("Good Will Hunting") reunite to script this adaptation of Eric Jager's 2004 book, about two best friends (Damon and Adam Driver) in 14th-century France who face off after one man is accused of rape. Ridley Scott directs and Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve") co-stars.

Now available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and YouTube.

12. 'House of Gucci'

Adam Driver stars as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga is Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci," director Ridley Scott's film about the tumultuous Gucci family fashion dynasty.

Lady Gaga is back on screen after 2018's "A Star is Born" in another awards-friendly drama, based on Sara Gay Forden's 2001 book and directed by Ridley Scott. The pop star plays the real-life Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of plotting the 1995 murder of her ex-husband, Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

In theaters now.

13. 'Nightmare Alley'

"Carol" co-stars Blanchett and Rooney Mara reunite for this psychological thriller, set against the backdrop of sleazy traveling carnivals in the 1920s and '30s. Adapted from William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel and directed by Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water"), the film features a star-studded ensemble including Bradley Cooper, Dafoe and Toni Collette.

In theaters now.

14. 'Blonde'

"Knives Out" breakout Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in this adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 novel, which takes a fictionalized look at the Hollywood icon's inner life.

Reportedly streaming on Netflix in 2022, according to IMDB.

15. 'Nightbooks'

Krysten Ritter breaks bad in Netflix's "Nightbooks."

Krysten Ritter plays an evil witch who imprisons a young boy in her New York apartment in this adaptation of J.A. White's horror-fantasy children's book.

Streaming on Netflix now.

16. 'The Power of the Dog'

Kirsten Dunst, left, and husband Jesse Plemons in New York in 2019.

Oscar-winning writer/director Jane Campion ("The Piano") returns with a new drama based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel, about a woman who comes between two ranch-owning brothers. Benedict Cumberbatch and real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons star.

Streaming on Netflix now.

17. 'Worth'

Michael Keaton in Los Angeles in 2020.

A lawyer (Michael Keaton) is tasked with allocating funds to 9/11 victims' families in this legal drama, adapted from Kenneth Feinberg's 2006 memoir. The movie, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, also features Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan and Laura Benanti.

Streaming on Netflix now.

18. 'The Tender Bar'

Ben Affleck, left, and Tye Sheridan appear in a scene from "The Tender Bar."

Oscar-winner George Clooney is at the helm of this coming-of-age drama, starring Tye Sheridan, Affleck, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd. The film serves as an adaptation of the J. R. Moehringer memoir of the same name, centering Moehringer's youthful search for stability and affirmation in the colorful patrons of his local bar.

In theaters now.

19. 'A Journal for Jordan'

Dana Canedy (Chante Adams) and Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) in "A Journal for Jordan."

Directed by Denzel Washington, "A Journal for Jordan" is based on the 2008 memoir of the same name which chronicles the love story of Charles Monroe King, an army sergeant, and author Dana Canedy. The memoir also contains excerpts of a 200-page journal King left behind for their infant son before King was tragically killed in an IED explosion in Iraq. The film stars Jordan and Chanté Adams, portraying King and Canedy, respectively.

In theaters Dec. 25.

20.'To All The Boys: Always And Forever'

The teen dramedy "To All The Boys: Always and Forever" serves as the final installment of the Netflix trilogy, based on the young adult book series by Jenny Han. "Always And Forever" finds Lara Jean at a crossroads, as the high school senior contemplates her academic future and romantic relationship. Lana Condor stars as Lara Jean, while Noah Centineo plays her boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky.

Streaming on Netflix now.

Contributing: Anika Reed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Books that became movies in 2021, including 'Dune'