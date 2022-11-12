As Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) grows 7.5% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. The stock is actually down over the last year. But on the bright side, its return of 18%, is better than the market, which is down 0.20220666729153.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

The last year saw Booking Holdings' EPS really take off. While the business is unlikely to sustain such a high growth rate for long, it's great to see. So we are surprised the share price is down. Some different data might shed some more light on the situation.

Booking Holdings' revenue is actually up 74% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Booking Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Booking Holdings shares lost 18% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 20%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 3% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Booking Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Booking Holdings you should know about.

