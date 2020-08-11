Booker and the Suns play the 76ers

Phoenix Suns (32-39, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (42-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Philadelphia. He ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.1 points per game.

The 76ers are 14-11 in non-conference action. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.5 rebounds. Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 11.8 boards.

The Suns are 14-12 in non-conference play. Phoenix leads the NBA with 27.1 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 8.7.

The Suns won the last meeting between these two squads 114-109 on Nov. 4. Booker scored 40 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Furkan Korkmaz leads the 76ers with 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 9.6 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Shake Milton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Booker leads the Suns averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers, while scoring 26.5 points per game and shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Dario Saric is averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 49.9% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 120.6 points, 46 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tobias Harris: day to day (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (ankle), Ben Simmons: out for season (knee), Al Horford: day to day (knee).

Suns: Aron Baynes: out (knee), Elie Okobo: out (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press