Booker scores 58 points, leads Suns to huge comeback win

·2 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 58 points, using one of the best scoring efforts of his career to nearly single-handedly push the Phoenix Suns past the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114 on Saturday night.

It’s the second time this season Booker has topped 50 points — he scored 51 against the Bulls on Nov. 30 in just three quarters.

This effort was even more impressive because it brought the Suns back from a 24-point deficit in the second half. The three-time All-Star made 21 of 35 shots, including 6 of 12 3-pointers. He added five rebounds and five assists.

The Pelicans led 83-59 midway through the third quarter, but the Suns used a 25-6 run to cut that advantage to 89-84 going into the fourth. Booker scored 20 points in the third, willing his team back into contention.

Phoenix tied it at 99 with 7:04 left on Josh Okogie's free throw. Booker scored a stunning 25 points in a row for the Suns before Okogie’s two free throws, making just about everything he tossed toward the rim as the home crowd roared.

The Suns were clinging to a 111-109 lead when Chris Paul made a crucial 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining. Paul finished with 18 points and eight assists.

The Suns won their second straight game while the Pelicans have dropped three in a row.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 30 points and C.J. McCollum added 27.

The Pelicans pushed to a 34-27 lead after one quarter while shooting 67% from the field. McCollum had 15 points, making 6 of 7 shots, including three 3-pointers.

New Orleans stretched its lead to 63-46 by halftime. Booker scored 22 points before the break on 8-of-13 shooting, but the rest of the Suns shot just 8 of 31 from the field.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: F Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) was out. ... Had a 48-34 advantage in points in the paint.

Suns: C Deandre Ayton (left ankle) missed a second straight game. ... F Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear), G Cameron Payne (right foot strain), G Duane Washington Jr. (left hip muscle strain) were also out. ... Missed 13 3-pointers in a row at one point during the first half. ... Booker's career high is 70 points, which he scored against Boston in 2017. ... Hosted a 42nd straight sellout crowd.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Milwaukee on Monday night.

Suns: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

David Brandt, The Associated Press

