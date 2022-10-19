Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka: ‘You offend one person and suddenly you’re an Islamophobe’

Claire Allfree
·6 min read
Shehan Karunatilaka only got three hours sleep after the Booker Prize ceremony - Andrew Crowley
It’s customary for Booker winners not to get much sleep the night after the ceremony, but Shehan Karunatilaka appears to have had even less than most. “I tried not to go too wild and have an early night, but I made the mistake of going on Twitter instead. A thousand people were congratulating me. And of course my phone didn’t stop ringing. I got about three hours.” People are ringing him still: throughout our chat, his phone vibrates like an angry grasshopper.

Karunatilaka’s prize winner, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida – the best by some distance on the list – is the sort of novel that the Booker judges love: a relentlessly energetic multi-tone epic that reaches deep into recent history, in this instance the Sri Lankan Civil War, which convulsed the country in the 1980s. Its narrator, a closeted gay photographer, has woken up dead in a badly overstretched, otherworldly sorting office in 1990, to be told he has seven moons (nights) to establish who killed him (there are at least five contenders). Even so, he’s more worried about retrieving and exposing to the world a box of war photographs hidden under his bed, the contents of which he hopes “will bring down governments”, before implicated parties get their hands on them instead. So begins a supernatural, metaphysical, political thriller, bursting with gags and action, and infected with the subversive spirit of Joseph Heller and Mikhail Bulgakov, two writers who understood that war makes for the best and most awful comedy.

Karunatilaka, 47, wrote it mainly because he had avoided mentioning the brutal war – sparked by a Tamil uprising against the Sinhalese government in 1983 – in his first novel, Chinaman, which was about a drunken uncle in search of a lost Sri Lankan cricketing great, and won the Commonwealth Prize in 2011.

By the time that was published, he says, “I felt ready to tackle something more serious. It didn’t feel safe to write about the current political situation at that point, not least because you always need distance. But the war felt sufficiently far away. Primarily, I set out to write a ghost story about the war dead.”

It’s certainly a ghost story – it teems with the spectres of dead Tamil child soldiers and mutilated victims, not to mention the spectral legacy of the war itself. It also contains a useful sardonic guide to Sri Lanka’s various internecine factions. A fair degree of the novel’s exuberant, absurdist humour derives from the difficulty of ascertaining just who in Sri Lankan politics is fighting for what and against whom. Key to the novel, though, is the question of how to remember the past in the absence of reliable evidence: how to acknowledge the numerous atrocities and seismic ethnic ruptures if everyone has a different version of events, and some people don’t want to remember in the first place.

Winning author Shehan Karunatilaka with his trophy and book at the Booker Prize 2022 winner ceremony - David Parry/PA Wire
Karunatilaka, who was eight when the war began, found that his memories came back when he read a book called Paradise in Tears by the journalist Victor Ivan. “[It brought back] the mobs, and my mum pulling my face away. Later, I found out they were pulling people out of cars to test whether they could speak Sinhalese – if they couldn’t, they were set on fire.”

Karunatilaka knows his middle-class upbringing in Columbo protected him from the worst of the violence. “Mainly, we just stayed inside, playing Monopoly with my cousins.” His wife, with whom he has two children, wasn’t so lucky. “She grew up on the tea plantations, and there the JVP [a former militant, now mainstream political party] would call up state-owned enterprises and say, ‘If any of you come to work, you’ll be made an example of.’ If anyone did, the next day there would be bodies hanging from the trees.”

Did he ever worry that, given the subject, his novel would be politically inflammatory? “If I had, I wouldn’t have attempted it. Although, everyone I was writing about is now dead. I thought: ‘I can safely talk about this history.’” Nonetheless, in his Booker acceptance speech on Monday night, he referenced the recent stabbing of Salman Rushdie, and said that he had “self-censored” himself as a result. He now tells me: “I’d written a story about a radicalised Maldivian adolescent for a collection I was preparing, and my wife suggested I take it out. It takes one person to take offence to that and suddenly you are an Islamophobic writer. So yes, these things are in my head.”

Still, he must worry about the implications of novelists censoring themselves for fear of offending religious groups? “We don’t have quite the same blasphemy laws in Sri Lanka as they do in India, but they can still jail you. A couple of years ago a Sinhalese writer was imprisoned for writing a short story about sex abuse within the clergy. There is a feeling that if you are middle class and write in English, you are probably safer. But yes, from Charlie Hebdo onwards, it has become a real problem.”

What about pressure from the Left? There are some, for example, who would argue that he doesn’t have the right to write a novel from the point of view of a gay man. “I didn’t worry too much about that because isn’t wearing different hats what writers do? I’d like to feel I could write my next novel from the point of view of a woman. Because if I’m not allowed to do that, then I’m just going to have to write about Sinhalese Buddhist males, and how boring would that be?”

Disarmingly laidback: Karunatilaka initially wanted to be a musician - Andrew Crowley
Disarmingly laidback: Karunatilaka initially wanted to be a musician - Andrew Crowley

Karunatilaka is disarmingly laidback. There are still shades of the musician he initially wanted to be – he paints his nails black and wears his hair in a ponytail, and the other day bought himself a drum kit. “I think all novelists secretly want to be in a band – Kazuo Ishiguro has about nine guitars.” In fact, Karunatilaka did play in several “c--ppy” bands during his 20s while working as a copywriter, “which I only did to get my dad off my back. He wanted me to be an accountant.” But he was also writing every day. “Suddenly I was in my 30s, working in advertising, and I had the idea for Chinaman. So I quit the job and wrote it.”

He’d like to see more novels written in Tamil and Sinhalese being translated, which is why he delivered his acceptance speech in all three languages. Now £50,000 richer than he was on Monday morning, he says, “I’d like to think I’ll set up some libraries with it. And perhaps I will. But first, I’ll probably buy another guitar.”

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida is published by Sort Of Books

