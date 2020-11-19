Booker Prize winner 2020: Douglas Stuart announced for novel Shuggie Bain
A gritty tale of 1980s Glasgow by a fashion designer turned novelist has won this year’s Booker Prize.
Douglas Stuart’s debut novel Shuggie Bain, based on his own childhood, is the story of a young boy struggling with his own sense of self while trying to help his mother deal with alcoholism.
Publisher and writer Margaret Busby, who chaired the judging panel, said the decision was unanimous for a book that she said was “nuanced” and “amazingly emotive”.
She said: “It is full of such emotional range, it’s a book that can make you laugh as well as make you cry.”
Stuart, 44, dedicated the book to his own mother who died of alcoholism when he was 16.
A graduate of the Royal College of Art, he moved to New York to work for brands including Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Gap and started writing in his spare time a decade ago.
Ms Busby said the book was “destined to be a classic”.
She said: “The heart-wrenching story tells of the unconditional love between Agnes Bain — set on a descent into alcoholism by the tough circumstances life has dealt her — and her youngest son.
"Shuggie struggles with responsibilities beyond his years to save his mother from herself, at the same time as dealing with burgeoning feelings and questions about his own otherness. Gracefully and powerfully written, this is a novel that has impact because of its many emotional registers and its compassionately realised characters.
"The poetry in Douglas Stuart’s descriptions and the precision of his observations stand out: nothing is wasted."
Stuart gave his speech via a screen at the socially-distanced Covid-secure ceremony and received the £50,000 prize, a trophy, a designer-bound edition of his book and a further £2,500 for being shortlisted.
The “ceremony without walls" from the Roundhouse was broadcast on BBC TV and radio and included contributions from regular attendees including HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and star turns such as Barack Obama.
The former President spoke of the power of fiction that allows us “to put ourselves in someone else’s shoes, understand their struggles, and imagine new ways to tackle complex problems and effect change”.
In her speech, the Duchess said this year’s prize was “even more important than usual”.
She said: “While Covid deprived us of so many cultural pleasures − live music, theatre, cinema, art galleries, even being together in the flesh this evening − we have, at least, been able to read. And as long as we can read, we can travel, we can escape, we can explore, we can laugh, we can cry and we can grapple with life’s mysteries.”
Previous winners of the prestigious prize include Salman Rushdie, Roddy Doyle and Hilary Mantel.
