Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix is seventh in the league with 27.3 assists per game. Booker leads the Suns averaging 5.6.

The Bulls are 4-6 in road games. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.7 assists per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 25.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Zach LaVine averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. DeRozan is averaging 26.2 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

