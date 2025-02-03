Booker has 17 points to lead No. 5 Texas over Texas A&M 70-50 for sixth straight win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to lead the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns to a 70-50 victory over Texas A&M Sunday to extend their winning streak to six games.

The Longhorns (22-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) used a big run in the first quarter to take and 11-point lead and were up by 17 at halftime. A 7-2 run by Texas, with five points from Booker, extended its advantage to 45-25 about 7 ½ minutes left in the third and the Longhorns cruised to the victory.

Jada Malone and Janae Kent had 12 points each for Texas A&M (10-11, 3-6), whose skid stretched to a season-long three games. Their 50 points is tied for their second-fewest of the season in the second game since leading scorer Aicha Coulibaly sustained a season-ending knee injury.

Takeaways

Texas: The Longhorns were dominant against a lesser opponent but must keep improving before their rematch with second-ranked South Carolina next Sunday. The Gamecocks got a 67-50 win in the first meeting this season on Jan. 12 in what was the last loss by Texas.

Texas A&M: The Aggies need someone to step up and make up for the loss of Coulibaly on offense if they hope to get back in the win column.

Key moment

The Longhorns led by one in the first quarter before using a 12-2 run to make it 18-7 with about three minutes left in the quarter. Texas A&M had three turnovers in that stretch to help Texas build the lead.

Key stat

Texas scored 16 points off 11 turnovers by Texas A&M while the Aggies managed just four points on seven turnovers by the Longhorns.

Up next

The Longhorns host No. 22 Vanderbilt Thursday night before a visit from South Carolina next Sunday. Texas A&M visits Auburn Thursday night.

