‘I was booked for this weeks ago’: Mark Chapman stands in for Gary Lineker on MOTD

Mark Chapman joked that he was "booked for this weeks ago" as he stood in for Gary Lineker on Match of the Day on Saturday (18 March).

The Match of the Day 2 host stood in for Lineker as the latter could not make it back in time after presenting Manchester City’s 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Burnley earlier that day.

It comes after Lineker was suspended and later reinstated to his role following a tweet in which he compared language used to launch the government’s new small boats policy to 1930s Germany.

