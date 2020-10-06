7 Books On Mental Health Recommended By Experts

Several experts from the mental health field will tell you awareness and information is key to learning about mental health — be it your own or to help someone else. Sometimes even if we know the factual details, the key lies in learning the nuances. And what other way than to read more books.

Books are often the best way in which we learn more about ourselves and the world around us. So this World Mental Health Day we reached out to experts to crowdsource a list of books to help us learn more, and get a peak into other people’s experiences and journeys. Because sometimes, reading about other people’s experiences can be cathartic. These books deal with a range of topics like the therapeutic space, a person’s relationship to their diagnosis of cancer, people’s emotional struggle and much more.

More than anything, these books speak of vulnerability — perhaps a key for our journey towards healing.

Here’s what they suggested:

1. The Examined Life: How We Lose and Find Ourselves by Stephen Grosz

The depth of work we do as therapists is elucidated beautifully by the author in his narratives of the therapeutic space. He touches his own humanness as well as his client’s, and opens a window into what psychotherapy really is and what it involves — showing us what a profound, humane and safe experience it really is.

— Rhea Gandhi, psychotherapist and counsellor

2. It’s Not OK to Feel Blue (and Other Lies) Inspirational People Open Up about Their Mental Health by Scarlett Curtis

There is something so powerful about seeing yourself reflected back on the pages you’re reading and when that reflection is of pain, sadness, discomfort, it’s even more so. When reading this book late last year, the situations and the contexts of the author’s were very different from mine, however the pain, the overwhelming emotions, the struggles, the journey to healing were all reflecting my own journey back to me. I loved this collection of stories so much I wanted to...

