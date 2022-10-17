Book Week: Hundreds of events held across Northern Ireland

The BBC's Mark Simpson and Holly Hamilton are taking part in Book Week

More than 200 events are taking place in Northern Ireland to mark Book Week, organised by the BBC and Libraries NI.

A number of special programmes will be aired on television and iPlayer featuring familiar faces from the BBC choosing their favourites books.

Book Week encourages a conversation about reading and using libraries.

Speakers at events include the Reverend Richard Coles, author Colin Bateman and Prof Teresa Cremin.

The Connor Philips Show on BBC Radio Ulster will come live from Omagh library on Wednesday, which is Love Your Library Day.

The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, said: "Book Week is a celebration of the joy that reading and libraries can provide.

"And it's a great example of partnership working between two organisations at the heart of community life, the BBC and Libraries NI."

A special concert was held at the Ulster Hall

During the week, Libraries NI will be hosting a busy programme of events.

Libraries NI chief executive Jim O'Hagan said: "This year's programme of library events offers activities for everyone, with rhythm and rhyme, and Lego clubs for children and parents through to events such as our ever popular knit and natter groups.

"A key day for the week is Love your Library Day when we ask customers, stakeholders and all members of the community to join us in celebrating all that is wonderful about our local libraries so please call in."

Events have already begun with the recording of a special Ulster Orchestra concert A Box of Delights which featured book-based music from Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington Bear and Bridget Jones.

Adam Smyth says Book Week celebrates the joy that reading and libraries can provide

On 23 October, politics presenter Mark Carruthers, comedian Diona Doherty and sports presenter Holly Hamilton will discuss their favourite books as part of a special edition of Read All About It!

It airs at 16:00 BST on BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle.

A television series is running all week revealing the book choices and will be shown on BBC One as well as iPlayer.

#BookWeekNI kicks off on Monday - that's just two days away! 😱

Join in the conversation using the hashtag or attend an event in your local library 🙌

Find out more 👉 https://t.co/XHFDZd6Exy pic.twitter.com/6qoN98EsVr — Libraries NI (@LibrariesNI) October 15, 2022

Readers can get involved in Book Week on social media by posting using the hashtag #bookweekni and tagging @LibrariesNI and @BBCnireland on Twitter, @LibrariesNorthernIreland and @BBCNI on Facebook and @librariesni and @bbcni on Instagram.

Book Week runs from 17-23 October.

Further information is available on the Libraries NI website and bbc.co.uk/bookweekni.