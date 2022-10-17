New Book Reveals Jim Jordan’s Dirty Tricks With Impeachment

Matt Fuller
·6 min read
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP via Getty
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP via Getty

For anyone who watched the House’s 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump over withholding military aid to Ukraine, it’s probably not a surprise that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wasn’t quite an unbiased investigator.

But a new book about Trump’s two impeachment trials details how Jordan worked to frame the Ukraine scandal as a nothingburger—even when he knew there was more damning information that had yet to come out—and defended Trump’s stonewalling tactics, even when he disagreed and tried to convince the president to cooperate.

In “Unchecked,” Politico’s Rachael Bade and The Washington Post’s Karoun Demirjian lay out how Jordan made his way into Trump’s inner circle, became a key defender of the president, misled the media with strategic leaks, and defended Trump’s decisions to block key testimony.

Jordan’s staff did not reply to a request for comment.

In October 2019, Jordan knew Trump was considering a bombastic letter from White House counsel Pat Cipollone that would refuse to turn over documents and block testimony from certain administration officials, according to exclusive excerpts from the book that The Daily Beast obtained. But on the morning that the House’s impeachment panel was set to interview U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordan Sondland, the Trump administration blocked Sondland’s appearance. And Jordan was just as surprised as everyone else.

Sondland Scorches Trumpland: ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’

“When Jordan walked into the SCIF with [Steve] Castor and [Mark] Meadows on Tuesday, October 8, the morning of Sondland’s scheduled testimony, they were shocked to discover that the ambassador wasn’t there. Just before seven a.m., Cipollone—on Trump’s orders—had instructed State Department officials to stop the interview from going forward. No one, however, had bothered to give Trump’s top defenders on Capitol Hill a heads-up. And Jordan and Castor were not happy,” an excerpt from the book reads.

Jordan and Castor, the GOP lead counsel for Trump’s first impeachment, knew Sondland’s testimony would be damning, that he planned to say the president had indeed engaged in a quid pro quo. But their plan was to try to catch Sondland in a lie—and then argue that none of his testimony should be trusted because he had theoretically perjured himself.

“It was a brazen strategy that showed once again how House Republicans were more concerned about coming up with ways to protect their party leader than actually learning the truth of what occurred,” the book reads. “But Sondland’s no-show had robbed them of a chance to test their new playbook.”

“As Jordan exited the SCIF, reporters swarmed, demanding to know why the administration had blocked Sondland’s testimony. Perturbed as he was, Jordan swallowed his frustration and loyally defended the White House’s move as justified,” the book continues. “The administration ‘decided not to have Ambassador Sondland appear today’ because of an ‘unfair and partisan process that [Chairman Adam] Schiff has been running,’ Jordan argued. Democrats were just trying to smear Trump thirteen months before his reelection ‘based on an anonymous whistleblower with no firsthand knowledge who has a bias against the president,’ he continued. They should release [Kurt] Volker’s testimony and acknowledge there had been no quid pro quo.”

According to the book, Jordan lied and said Republicans were looking forward to Sondland testifying, that they thought he’d “reinforce exactly what Ambassador Volker told us last week.”

Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena 5 GOP Congressmen Who Refused to Cooperate

The reality was far different. They knew Sondland was planning to testify to a quid pro quo. And when Jordan was finished trying to spin the media about the decision, he and his staff “raced up the marble spiral staircase, out of the Capitol, and into their waiting cars to speed across town and stage an intervention with Trump.”

“On top of canceling Sondland’s testimony, the White House, they had heard through the grapevine, was about to release the dreaded Cipollone letter aimed at shutting the whole probe down—the one GOP lawmakers had been trying to hold back all weekend,” the book continues. “Though members usually met Trump in the Oval Office alone, Jordan insisted Castor accompany them, hoping he could convince the president to allow administration witnesses to come forward.”

The book presents a less than flattering portrait of Jordan, who would likely be the Judiciary Chairman if the GOP takes back the House. He is instead consistently shown to be far more interested in defending Trump than getting down to the truth.

The book includes scenes like Jordan heading to the White House to read a transcript of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before it was released to the public, only to receive a partial account that excluded more concrete evidence of a quid pro quo. Trump’s team, Bade and Demirjian say, wanted House Republicans to go on the record defending Trump before they knew all the facts.

The book also details the time Jordan and GOP staff went through 53 pages of Volker’s WhatsApp messages about the Ukraine scandal. Volker was extremely active communicating with State Department officials about Trump’s desire to withhold aid until Ukrainian officials opened an investigation in Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. While there were plenty of damaging exchanges, there were also some bright spots.

Sondland Told Yovanovich: Tweet Praise of Trump to Save Your Job

“Jordan knew the texts were bad,” the book reads. “But he relished a good fight, and he had already identified a failsafe in the missives: In one of them, Sondland had flatly refuted [Bill] Taylor’s suggestion that U.S. tax dollars were being used to help Trump’s reelection efforts, writing: ‘the president has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind.’ Jordan knew that was the point he and his team would have to hit home over and over to protect the president. That, after all, was exactly how he viewed his job.”

So, as Volker was testifying behind closed doors, GOP staff cherry-picked the most vindicating messages and leaked them to ABC and Fox News. (That prompted Schiff’s staff to release a fuller version of the texts to the media showing that there were, in fact, plenty of damning exchanges.)

Still, at the end of the day, Jordan was in good spirits, believing he and Republicans had won that round over Volker’s messages. But not everyone was convinced, the book shows.

As he exited the Capitol, Jordan got a call from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the No. 3 House Republican at the time. She had read the new reports with a more complete account of Volker’s texts—and she suddenly was concerned that Jordan’s biased perspective had infected his judgment overall.

“‘You said Volker’s testimony was good for us!’ she said, demanding an explanation,” according to the book. “‘What is up with these texts?’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • OTR: Mass. auditor candidate DiZoglio defends stance on GOP opponent Amore

    The Democratic state senator explains why she accused her opponent of sexism and being a Donald Trump supporter, and why she believes those claims aren't exaggerated.

  • Blake Masters Is Already Claiming His Election Will Be Stolen

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyIn his campaign to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Republican Blake Masters has consistently amplified skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.But during the final stretch of his own 2022 race, Masters is starting to cast doubt on the outcome of this election—before the votes are even counted.At a campaign stop on Tuesday in a small town north of Phoenix, Masters was confronted with one

  • 'SNL' skewers January 6 hearings, Trump subpoena in cold open: 'Is Mike Pence dead yet?'

    "Saturday Night Live" took on the latest revelations from the Jan. 6 hearings, sending up Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

  • Hernández: Blame Andrew Friedman's roster construction, pitcher strategy for Dodgers' collapse

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't deserve all the blame for the Dodgers' season ending in grim fashion. Andrew Friedman also needs to be scrutinized.

  • Trump Berates American Jews For Not Having Enough Gratitude Towards Him

    After a week in which the MAGA movement covered for Kanye West’s anti-Semitism, the former president wants to know why Jewish voters aren’t more eager to support him

  • RHONY Star Leah McSweeney Turns Heads in Hot Pink Metallic Cone Top at BravoCon 2022

    The reality star was joined by fellow Bravo stars Taylor Armstrong, Erika Jayne, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Larsa Pippen and Drew Sidora onstage at the fan convention on Sunday

  • Joey Logano wins Las Vegas Cup Series race that featured plenty of drama — even a fight

    Ross Chastain jumped out to a lead with about 10 laps to go, but Logano made a marvelous move and cleared the No. 1 car with three laps to go and then never looked back.

  • Donna D'Errico, 54, Just Dropped a Red-Hot Lingerie Instagram of Her Entire Toned Body

    Donna D'Errico posted an Instagram photo of her toned abs and legs in lingerie. The 'Baywatch' alum follows a vegan diet and claps back at ageist comments.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin