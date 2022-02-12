Book of Love: Is Sam Claflin's new romcom worth watching?

Photo credit: Sky

Like any good – or at least, very watchable – romcom should, Book of Love has a totally absurd set-up. In this case, our star-crossed lovers' meet-cute takes place when novelist Henry Copper (Peaky Blinders' Sam Claflin) discovers his novel, a total failure in the UK, has become an unexpected hit in Mexico.

At the behest of his publisher, he heads to Mexico to meet the translator and his swathes of adoring fans. Little does he know, the translator Maria Fernandez did more than just translate – she rewrote his anti-sexual love story into a steamy romance novel.

Hijinks follow as he and Maria, plus her son and her father, travel across Mexico on his book tour. The film ticks all the boxes, some less problematically than others – from the deadbeat ex-husband to the gay best friend.

One major flaw is that there is zero chance this could ever have happened. Of course, no truly delicious romcom needs a plausible set-up, but Book of Love isn't good enough to keep your mind from wandering.

Whoever styled Claflin as a self-flagellating, moping Englishman did a great job in giving him the least attractive wardrobe and haircut imaginable, hoping perhaps that Henry's natural charm, via Claflin's talent and good looks, would shine through. It does, but barely.

This isn't a fault of Claflin's, who was working with such an atrocious script it's almost to be laughed at (but not in the way it would prefer). As the polar opposite to Claflin's buttoned-up rejection of all things sensual is Maria (Verónica Echegui), whose laissez-faire attitude frequently slips from irreverent and charming into genuinely annoying.

Maria is devoid of any real meaning, instead filled up entirely with box-ticking characteristics that exist solely in opposition to the dominant power structure. These things certainly exist – being a working single mother trying to make ends meet with a dream you can't achieve because of the strictures of society and capitalism – and are the daily lives and trials of so many women, but to see them so obviously packaged here leaves one feeling nothing about Maria.

This is unfortunate because Echegui brings to the role a huge amount of energy. Even as she's forced to say things that sound like they were pulled from a TikTok on privilege, Echegui imbues each scene with so much sheer verve you half expect her to leap out of the screen.

Unfortunately, Book of Love can't match her energy, nor Claflin's charm. Its worst sin is laziness – a lazy concept with lazy 'hurdles' that mean the payoff of our unlikely pair finding love (spoiler alert?) feels totally unearned.

Book of Love's final scene is so bad it's good, and almost makes the previous hour and 20-odd minutes worth watching. Almost. The true fundamental flaw in this film isn't its concept per se, however absurd it might be. It's simply the lack of inspiration from that point forward.

Book of Love asks, quite literally, what is love meant to be? Sexy and full of passion, or quiet and deep? It should then answer that question through the situations into which its characters are placed, and how they evolve and eventually, duh, fall in love.

The answer the film comes to, through all its signposting, is it's probably a bit of both; sometimes one more than the other. While this is a worthwhile conclusion to come to about love, it doesn't feel justified nor epiphanic in its discovery because nothing about Book of Love truly feels emotionally real or resonant.

