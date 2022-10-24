Book it! Kansas City Current reach NWSL’s championship game, beating host OL Reign 2-0

In just their second year of existence, the Kansas City Current — the league’s last-place team a year ago — are going to play for the championship of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Current made sure of that on the road Sunday evening in Seattle, beating the host OL Reign 2-0.

Current defender Alex Loera scored in the fourth minute and forward Kristen Hamilton added on from distance in the 63rd, putting a hard shot into the low corner of the net.

It was a fitting exclamation point on a victory that continues a remarkable turnaround for the franchise that recently broke ground on a new riverfront stadium in downtown Kansas City.

The Current will play Portland for the league championship on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Sunday’s semifinal in Seattle was hard-fought from the outset, and that pace didn’t let up as halftime approached. Kansas City native Cece Kizer was hurt shortly before intermission (the Current forward was later said to have entered the league’s concussion protocol), so Elyse Bennett came on as a substitute in the 44th minute.

But Loera put the Current out front quickly Sunday. The ball fell to her during a scramble and she wasted zero time popping it to the right of diving Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Loera in April had another memorable goal that made SportsCenter’s Top 10 on ESPN.

In the second half, Current keeper AD Franch made a super save on a hard strike by U.S. Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe. Franch dove just enough to get a fist onto the ball and push it away — just one of numerous saves that the Salina, Kansas native came up with Sunday.

Story continues

With time running short on the Reign, the Seattle squad sought to dial up pressure with sequences like the one that led to Rapinoe’s shot. Between her numbers-forward efforts and those of fellow USWNT staple Rose Lavelle, Franch had her hands full but stood her ground until the end.

Bennett nearly added a third goal for the Current in the 66th minute, but her mid-range offering sailed over the crossbar.

The Reign finished with 16 shots, seven on target, to eight/three for Kansas City. The Reign also finished with a 61% advantage in possession.

But the Current finished with the only stat that really mattered: 2-0.

Franch’s clean sheet in goal means the Current will play the team for whom Franch starred before being acquired by KC in August 2021.

Earlier Sunday, in the other NWSL semifinal, the Thorns advanced to the title match with a 2-1 victory over the expansion San Diego Wave. Crystal Dunn scored the game-winner three minutes into stoppage time.

The KC Current-Portland match is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday on CBS and Paramount+.





Feeling the love back home at @KCLiveBlock pic.twitter.com/aOLZAQLrI5 — KC Current (@thekccurrent) October 24, 2022

This story will be updated.