Book of Dreams: Roseville program provides hugs, books and blankets for needy kids

Tony Bizjak
·6 min read

It’s become tradition by now. As Donja-Marie Garvey rolled her book cart into classroom 16 at George Cirby Elementary School in Roseville last week, she was greeted by an eruption of happy hellos.

“Yay!” the second graders shouted. “Miss Donja!”

There was even a Japanese “konnichiwa!” from one of 21 students sitting with legs crossed in a cluster on a blue rug, ready for Garvey’s story reading.

Garvey is well known to many elementary students, teachers and families in Roseville. She’s the woman who loves books and loves giving them out for free.

For more than a decade now, Garvey has run a Roseville-based nonprofit organization called My Mother’s Voice, dedicated to helping improve reading skills and reading appreciation among students in Title 1 schools. The federal Title 1 designates schools where most students are from lower-income families.

She tells students to start their own book library at home. She tells them to read aloud to their stuffed animals because the animals are good listeners, and non-judgmental. “They are never going to correct you.”

Not only does she want to get books into little hands, Garvey said she wants to imprint the love of reading in young hearts. She also distributes blankets to kids – handcrafted by a group of volunteers around Sacramento – and sometimes delivers food to families when she sees a pressing need.

Garvey, who works with a small group of volunteers, is a former teacher who was a single mother. “I know the struggles some families have,” she said.

Donja Garvey, of the non-profit My Mother’s Voice, carts in books and blankets for students at Cirby Elementary School in Roseville on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
To help sustain its efforts, My Mother’s Voice has asked The Sacramento Bee’s Book of Dreams program this year for $15,000 to enable it to buy more books and other gift items for children, including journals and other writing materials, as well as some basic necessities for struggling families, such as food and clothing.

The organization has a website at www.mymothersvoice.org and a Facebook page under the My Mother’s Voice name.

In its request to the Book of Dreams program, My Mother’s Voice wrote: “There is an ongoing need for funds to purchase books as well as paper supplies and journals. In addition, My Mother’s Voice offers opportunities in arts/music/enrichment, all which are rarely available to low-income families. The need has increased substantially in the last couple of years – (a) need that includes food and basic necessities for entire families. Learning will not be a priority if a child is hungry or cold.”

One goal of the organization is to find an outlet site to use to distribute donations that are received. A place for dry goods, clothing, kitchen necessities and books would make distributing these items much easier, and would allow parents to come in directly and choose for themselves what they feel their families need.

If it can get sufficient grant funding, My Mother’s Voice also hopes to advance a pilot program called Upon Waking, which will offer “wrap-around” services for families in need, including tutoring and mentoring for students, and mentoring for families.

Garvey – who named the organization to spotlight the nurturing voice in all of us – said it is more critical than ever to give disadvantaged students and families extra help.

Aaliyah, a student at Cirby Elementary School in Roseville receives a new book provided by the nonprofit My Mother’s Voice, on Friday, November 18, 2022.
School officials in the Sacramento region and nationally say students in the post-COVID era have, at times, fallen far behind standards for their age, especially in less-affluent schools where student families struggle more economically.

School officials have welcomed Garvey and her volunteers with open arms.

“A lot of these students are from split families,” Cirby Elementary School second-grade teacher Sarah Patterson said. “You’d figure that kids have books at home. But when feeding a family is a priority, books are not seen as a necessity. (Garvey) makes kids realize that reading is fun and important. Just watch the look on their faces when they get a book in their hands.”

The group focuses on the youngest students. Education experts say children need to learn to read by third grade or they can permanently fall behind at school and struggle to succeed in life outside of school.

Learning to read – and enjoying recreational reading – also lifts children emotionally, Garvey said. It’s one of the first moments children can feel empowered, independent and accomplished.

Garvey arrived at Room 16 last Friday with books to distribute and was welcomed by teacher Patterson with good news: The students, she said, “all promised they will read at least five minutes a day” during the Thanksgiving break.

Garvey sat on a tiny chair, the kids perched in a tight pack around her. She read them “Enemy Pie,” a little book with a clever twist on how to make friends with that kid down the block you thought you didn’t like.

Donja Garvey, of the non-profit My Mother’s Voice, reads Enemy Pie, a book about the challenges and rewards of making new friends, at Cirby Elementary School in Roseville on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
The class clapped and cheered in the end. Then, group by group, the students walked to Garvey’s cart to choose a book.

When it was her turn to pick, Gianna, 8, grabbed “Junie B. Jones: Jingle Bells, Batman Smells,” a book that is part of a New York Times bestselling series about the adventures of a spirited first grader.

Gianna has been in classes Garvey has visited for three years. “She’s kind,” Gianna said. “I think she loves people and she loves reading. She loves to give people stuff.”

Then it was time to choose one of the fleece blankets Garvey had brought. “My dad might steal it,” one girl joked as she hugged her blanket. Gianna put her folded blanket on her chair and sat on it. “It’s so comfy!”

The recess bell rang. Gianna turned to Garvey. “Let me give you a hug,” Gianna said. Suddenly, Garvey was smothered in hugs on all sides from four kids. “We don’t want you to leave,” one said.

Garvey realized one of the huggers was crying. “You’re OK,” she said. “Did you get a blanket?”

“No, I forgot,” the boy said. She gave him one. He grinned, put it on his chair and skipped out the door to recess.

“It’s reciprocal,” Garvey said, watching the kids head to the play yard. “I get so much joy out of seeing kids realize their potential and get some of the things, like books, that they all deserve.”

Donja Garvey, of the non-profit My Mother’s Voice, embraces children after a book and blanket give a way at Cirby Elementary School in Roseville on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Book of dreams

The request: My Mother’s Voice has asked $15,000 to enable it to buy more books and other gifts for children, including journals and writing materials, as well as some basic necessities for struggling families, such as food and clothing.

How to help: You can make a donation at sacbee.com/bookofdreams

Donate now

Donate now

