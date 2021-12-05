New Book Claims Queen Elizabeth Purposefully Removed Photo of Sussexes in Christmas Snub

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images



Remember December 2019? Lol yeah me neither, but Queen Elizabeth gave her traditional Christmas speech and royal watchers were quick to notice that—while she was surrounded by photos of her family—there wasn't a pic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

At the time, commenters on the Queen's Instagram of her speech were quick to call out the perceived snub, writing:

“Where is Harry’s photo 😳🙄”



“Where are Harry, Meghan, and Archie, your majesty?????”



“Where is Harry and Meghan and Archie photo.”

Flash-forward to literally right now, and a new book is out shedding light on the situation. In Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, author Christopher Anderson alleges that the Queen purposefully removed a photo of the Sussexes.

A source tells Christopher that she “looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged," then pointed at a framed photo of the Sussexes with their son Archie and said “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”

At the time, sources noted that the lack of Sussexes pic likely wasn't a snub since other members of the family also weren't included in the Queen's photos, but this new report certainly implies otherwise. Either way, the Queen did give the Sussexes a shoutout in her speech itself by referencing Archie's arrival, saying “Two hundred years on from the birth of my great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great-grandchild into our family."

