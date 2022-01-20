Book of Boba Fett viewers excited by Mandalorian tease in episode 4

The events of The Book of Boba Fett’s latest episode was overshadowed by the tease of a newly-beloved Star Wars character,

Episode four of the Disney Plus series was released on Wednesday (19 January), meaning there are just two more instalments to go before the series draws to a close.

While the response to Boba Fett’s standalone series has been mixed to date, the ending of the latest episode left fans feeling very excited.

This wasn’t necessarily due to anything that happened within the show but thanks to a music cue namely the theme tune to The Mandalorian.

Composed by Ludwig Göransson, the music features at the beginning of the spin-off series starring Pedro Pascal, which was last on screen in December 2020.

The show is set to return for a third season at an unspecified time in the future, but Book of Boba Fett fans are hopeful Pescal’s lead character will show up in the remainder of the series – especially as the latest instalment coincided with Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) suggesting she knew where to find him.

Find some reactions to the moment below.

Isn't it ironic that over a year ago in #TheMandalorian, everyone was losing their minds that we might get a possibility of Boba Fett in a #StarWars show.



And now in #TheBookOfBobaFett, we're again going nuts that the reverse could be true... pic.twitter.com/zaG1ecO1nR — 𝙿𝙴𝚃𝙴𝚁 𝙱𝚁𝙸𝙶𝙶𝚂 (@ThePeterBriggs) January 19, 2022

*The Mandalorian theme starts playing in The Book of Boba Fett*



Immediately me: pic.twitter.com/t4cf7hvd3S — Diego (@d_mandalorian) January 19, 2022

SPOILERS: BOOK OF BOBA FETT



-

-

-

-

Me when I heard the Mandalorian theme at the end of TBOBF pic.twitter.com/dPnFonnS6W — michael (@michaeIispunk) January 19, 2022

// tbobf book of boba fett spoilers

•

•

•

the way that hearing the mandalorian theme accelerated my heart rate so much i needed to change out of sweats and a sweatshirt into shorts and a t-shirt im ill — ARWEN🍂DAY (@C4STAMERE) January 19, 2022

This isn’t the first time The Book of Boba Fett, which stars Temuera Morrison, has left fans feeling rather excited.

In episode three, a decades-old Return of the Jedi mystery was cleared up thanks to a surprise cameo from a rancon handler played by Danny Trejo.

The series is available to stream now on Disney Plus now.