Book your beach getaway: 8 Caribbean islands with the cheapest flights

With warm beaches and sunny skies, the Caribbean Islands have long been ideal destinations for U.S. travelers.

While some islands are more expensive to visit than others – and travel costs increasing this summer past pre-pandemic levels – it's not too difficult to book a trip to the Caribbean and stay within your budget. U.S. News analyzed airfare to determine which Caribbean airports are the cheapest to fly to from Chicago, New York and Miami.

Jenita Lawal, travel specialist and owner of Lawal Travel Services, told USA TODAY to remain flexible if you want even more savings.

"I suggest that you ... follow the deal and build your trip around that, or ... go during the off-peak and shoulder seasons," she said.

Lawal finds that going to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Jamaica have the most flight options. You can also catch deals on low-cost carriers to get you there.

Here are the cheapest Caribbean airports to fly into from the U.S:.

San Juan Airport in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is a quick flight from the U.S. but offers travelers history, culture and nature to explore.

Puerto Rico offers almost 300 beaches for people to fall in love with, including many that are pristine local favorites, sometimes accessible by ferry or hike. When you're not at the beach, you can enjoy the island's Old World architecture, warm hospitality, rainforests and delicious food. Round-trip flights from the U.S. to San Juan during July and November cost around $300 on average.

"Although it's not known for having all-inclusive resorts, you can find hotels for just about every budget," Lawal said. "Options like Airbnb are also available. Plus, it's easy to rent a car and navigate most of the main roads. Just know that traffic can be horrible going through San Juan at times."

Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

A popular destination for East Coasters, the Dominican Republic is the second-largest country in the Caribbean and home to many all-inclusive resorts. The usually sunny island offers a plethora of outside activities, like surfing, snorkeling and zip lining. With a roundtrip flight to Santo Domingo costing an average of $367, travelers can set out to take in all that the island has to offer.

Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas

Made up of over 700 islands and cays, the Bahamas is a favorite for American travelers who want to explore its beaches, reefs and marine life. Families flock to the islands to enjoy resorts like Atlantis, where kids can play in the waterpark and adults can gamble in the casino.

Flights to the capital of the Bahamas will cost $409 on average, and possibly even cheaper if you're flying from nearby Miami.

Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Grand Cayman

Travelers love everything the Cayman Islands have to offer, from the iconic Seven Mile Beach to snorkeling with stingrays and world-class scuba diving. Flights from the U.S. to Grand Cayman cost $411 on average, but if you're flying from Miami, $312.

Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Kingston City hills in Jamaica

With countless all-inclusive resorts to choose from, Jamaica is beloved by travelers. Flight costs from the U.S. to Montego Bay are $421 on average.

In Lawal's experience, she can often find flights to Jamaica for $400, but they can also hit up to $800. However, those visiting the beautiful island country should still leave their resort walls to experience more of the island, like the famous Green Grotto cave system, the 19th-century shipping port, Black River and historical tours that teach about the island's colonial and slave history.

Providenciales International Airport in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos Islands is one of the most photographed beaches in the world.

The Turks and Caicos Islands are home to 40 islands and cays, although only eight islands are inhabited. With its vibrant coral reefs and limestone caves, Turks and Caicos is beloved by divers. U.S. travelers can also use U.S. currency on the islands.

Fly into the iconic Grace Bay for an average flight cost of $425 year-round.

Cyril E. King International Airport in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands: No. 9 for Thanksgiving (though the island is technically part of the U.S.)

St. Thomas is one of the most popular cruise ship destinations but is still worth a visit on your own, especially because U.S. citizens don't need their passports to enter. There are endless things to do in St. Thomas, from exploring the Coral World Ocean Park to duty-free shopping and visiting the Pirates Treasure Museum.

A flight from the U.S. to St. Thomas will run you about $474 on average, with more affordable flights coming from New York and Miami.

Curacao International Airport in Curacao

The Dutch island of Curacao is a great option for American travelers for its gorgeous weather (it sits below the hurricane belt), many resort options and outdoor activities. Its historic inner city called Willemstad, known for its colonial pastel-colored architecture, is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

A flight from the U.S. to Curacao goes for $501 on average.

