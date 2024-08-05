Will booing of Joel Embiid continue during Team USA’s Olympic quarterfinal game?

Former University of Kansas basketball center Joel Embiid has embraced all the booing showered upon him by fans in France still upset he chose playing for Team USA over the host country in the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 7-foot Embiid — he waved his arms to the fans asking for more noise, then launched a half-court shot as the clock expired in Saturday’s 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico — figures to remain the villain Tuesday when Team USA (3-0) meets Brazil (1-2) in a quarterfinal contest at at 2:30 p.m. Central at Accor Arena in Paris.

Team USA’s first three games were contested at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France.

“That’s all you can do is laugh about it. Joel’s done a good job just making light of it. And his teammates obviously have his back,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr said after Saturday’s game as reported by the Associated Press. “It’s all part of it. I’m sure he knew this was coming. And what I like is that after the French fans would boo, you could hear the American fans cheer. So everybody seems to be having some fun with it.”

Embiid did not play in Team USA’s second game, a 103-86 win over South Sudan, because of the player matchups, but he has started the other two games, wins over Puerto Rico and Serbia. In two games he’s combined for 19 points, five rebounds and three blocks. He scored 15 points while playing 23 minutes in the last game versus Puerto Rico.

Embiid, a member of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers who won league MVP honors after the 2022-23 season, told Fox Sports the boos in France do not bother him. He’s cupped his hand over his ear at times during games to playfully encourage more jeering.

“Playing in Philly, they boo their own guys,” Embiid told the AP. “A lot of people think it’s hate. I see it as love and respect. If I wasn’t an OK basketball player, I would not receive that type of treatment. So, I see myself as being blessed and that’s why I interact with that type of crowd and that type of stuff. I’m blessed to be here, and I’ve seen worse. I’ve played in worse environments. It’s nothing I haven’t seen before.”

Embiid, 30, according to the New York Times, “obtained passports from France and the U.S. within a few weeks in 2022. Born in Cameroon, Embiid moved to Florida in high school and has lived there ever since — which means he has never lived in France. He went through the naturalization process to become a U.S. citizen on his own, according to his spokesman and officials from USA Basketball.”

The big man who played for KU one season (2013-14) before turning pro, has said he’s playing for the U.S. because his son was born in America and he felt more welcomed by U.S. players than the French team members when he was deciding which country to play for.

“Like I said, I’m an American, I play for Team USA,” he told The Athletic. “I’m loving it. It was a tough decision, but it is all about comfort level, and like I said, I’ve known these guys (Team USA) for a long time and I just felt more comfortable than on the other side. There was some concern with the other side. Comfort level was huge. I always say I’m going to be where I’m wanted and these guys wanted me. This is a great setting for me because I am playing with a lot of great players.”

One of those players is LeBron James, who spoke about the booing after Saturday’s win over Puerto Rico.

“We are all on Jo’s side,” James told The Athletic. “Jo’s in great spirits, we’re all in great spirits, and as his 11 teammates, we just give him the support that he needs both on the floor and off the floor if needed.”

Noted Anthony Edwards: “It’s OK. He’s with us. Be mad. We don’t care. He chose us over y’all, so it’s all good.”

If Team USA beats Brazil on Tuesday it would meet the winner of Serbia-Australia in a semifinal on Thursday. Tuesday’s other quarterfinals are: Germany vs. Greece and France vs. Canada. Finals are Saturday, Aug. 10.