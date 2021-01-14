Boohoo sales soar during Covid as it claims conditions in Leicester factories are improving after scandal
Fast-fashion website Boohoo today reported surging sales during the recent Covid-19 affected months and claimed it was improving the way it sources its clothes in Leicester after last year’s working conditions scandal.
Sales which had been expected to surge 29% actually came in at 40% as shoppers snapped up its lockdown fashions.
Boohoo also upped its strong growth forecasts for 2021. Where it had previously said sales would jump 28-32%, it now predicts 36-38%.
In a sign of its confidence, the company said it was leasing out another major warehouse site in to serve its growing number of customers for the Nasty Gal, Karen Millen, Coast and Warehouse brands.
While it warned of some impact from the new Brexit export restrictions, it did not put a figure on how much it would cost.
This week, rival Asos, which is also opening new warehouse space, said it expected a £15 million hit in the first eight months of this year.
Boohoo was exposed by the Sunday Times for poor working conditions and pay at the Leicester factories it uses. Its reporter was told to expect he may only be paid £3.50 an hour against the national living wage of £8.72.
As a result of the scandal, Boohoo hired a QC, Alison Levitt, to investigate and her report gave a damning picture of a company that had put profit above people in its supply chain, highlighting a culture where little thought was put into the workers making its goods.
Retired judge Sir Brian Leveson was hired to oversee Boohoo’s “Agenda for Change” regime that it launched as a result of the scandal.
Today, the group said it had made strong progress in improving its supply chain.
In his first report, Sir Brian, famed for his tough investigation into Press standards, said the company had started well although areas identified by the Levitt review remained “work in progress if the group is to create and establish a critical ‘hearts and minds’ programme involving everyone in the buying chain."
He highlighted that KPMG, appointed to oversee some of the programme, had made clear that “senior management have engaged strongly” with the programme albeit different brand heads still have varying views of what the programme means. Failure by the board to articulate the strategy clearly posed a risk to its eventual success, he warned.
The company said it was going through its UK supply chain across the UK and internationally to replace bad actors with alternative ethical suppliers.
Mahmud Kamani, the executive chairman who was singled out for criticism in the Levitt report after giving his evidence while taking breakfast on a luxury hotel balcony, said he was “immensely proud” of the speed of change at the company and added: “We have lots to do still, but an exciting year lies ahead for boohoo and our multi-brand platform in 2021.”
Chief executive John Little said the company had worked “exceptionally hard” in 2021 to cope with the Covid-19 epidemic and the acquisitions of the Coast and Warehouse fashion brands.
He said: “The group is in an excellent position entering 2021, which we expect to be another year of progress towards our goal of leading the fashion e-commerce market generally.”
