Boohoo reveals appointment of PKF Littlejohn as new auditor
Boohoo has revealed its new auditor is to be PKF Littlejohn.
Accounting giant PWC previously held the role at the under pressure fast-fashion firm for seven years, but stepped down from the role in October.
Boohoo has been hit by supply chain scandal. It faced allegations this summer that some of its Leicester-based suppliers paid workers below the minimum wage, and that workers were enduring unsafe conditions.
The Financial Times reported in October that PWC resigned as auditor over concerns about the reputational risks of continuing to work for the online group.
Boohoo denied the auditor resigned for this reason, however. In October it began a competitive tender process for its audit services.
The company said on Monday that its Board had approved the decision to appoint PKF Littlejohn with immediate effect.
The accounting firm is not one of the UK’s top ranking “Big Four” accounting giants. If calculated by total value of its listed clients, PKF Littlejohn is the UK’s eighth-largest accounting firm.
Analysts at Shore Capital noted that the appointment “is an interesting one after what the company term a competitive tender”.
They said on Monday: "It would be interesting to note who else amongst the bigger audit firms choose to participate (or not) in the tender process.”
However, analysts at Jefferies noted that PwC “has confirmed that there are no matters in connection with the change that should be brought to the attention of shareholders”, and that other members of the Big Four accountancy firms, including KPMG, are already engaged by Boohoo to provide non-audit services.
Since the allegations over supply chain conditions, Boohoo has launched an independent review into its position in the city, which identified a number of areas where the group could demonstrate improved levels of corporate governance.
Last month it appointed retired judge Sir Brian Leveson to provide independent oversight of its “agenda for change” plan. It also appointed Big Four firm KPMG to assist with the programme. The company has said the programme will help the group deliver “long lasting and meaningful change” in raising supply chain standards and improving corporate governance.
Boohoo - which floated at 50p per share in 2014 - is now being been mentioned as a potential buyer of some of Topshop, but not the physical stores, after Philip Green’s Arcadia empire collapsed.
