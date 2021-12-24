Boogie Boarder Killed in Shark Attack Off California Coast on Christmas Eve

Great White Sharks

A man has been killed in a shark attack off the shores of central California, according to reports.

Friday's fatal incident happened in the waters of Morro Bay Harbor. Morro Bay is a waterfront city in San Luis Obispo County, California.

According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, the Morro Bay Harbor Department posted a sign at the beach on Friday morning, notifying visitors the popular surfing spot — known to locals as The Pit — was closed due to a fatal shark attack.

KSBY reports that the victim was boogie boarding when he was bitten. The attack happened at around 10:40 a.m., according to KEYT.

The victim's name and age have not been released yet.

KSBY spoke to first responders, who reported the bite appeared to be from a great white shark. The local news station was unable to confirm that information with Morro Bay officials.

The Pit will be closed for the next 24 hours, according to the reports.

In late June, a 35-year-old surfer was hospitalized after he was bitten by a great white shark in the waters off Gray Whale Cove State Beach in Half Moon Bay.

The man was bitten in the right leg but was able to swim to shore.

A study recently published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface revealed that juvenile great white sharks — responsible for most of the reported great white attacks on humans — have bad eyesight and struggle with differentiating a human from other animals or objects.

According to Australian researchers, sharks are either completely color blind or have a limited color perception, causing them to rely on motion and brightness while searching for prey because their spatial resolving power is "considerably worse than humans."