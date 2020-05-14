Booger McFarland wasn't fazed by 'Monday Night Football' criticism

Former “Monday Night Football” announcer Booger McFarland wasn’t bothered by your memes. McFarland told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that criticism from fans was just part of the job.

McFarland, 42, said his time as an athlete — including his eight years in the NFL — prepared him for that level of criticism.

“I’ve been in the arena since I was 13, man. As an athlete, the cool part of having dealt with fans for years, you understand that fans are going to love you sometimes and fans are going to hate you sometimes. That is part of it. “Anytime you are the biggest fish in the pond, you have to deal with a lot of things.”

After a few seasons as a commentator on “Monday Night Football,” McFarland won’t return in that role in 2020. Both he and Joe Tessitore will be replaced by ESPN. The two will remain with the network, but will not serve as the “Monday Night Football” announcing crew moving forward.

McFarland took plenty of heat for his role as a commentator. Fans poked fun at McFarland’s propensity for making obvious statements. It turned into a popular meme during the NFL season.

Despite that, McFarland has no regrets about taking the job. McFarland told Marchand the “Monday Night Football” job was a “very good experience.”

