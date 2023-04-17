Davinson Sanchez - Booed by his own and sacrificed by Spurs: There is no way back for Davinson Sanchez - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

The noises of a football crowd are largely predictable. Across the country, one goal sounds much like another, a corner which fails to clear the first defender brings a familiar exasperated shout and you will hear the same sarcastic cheers from an away end after a home player misses by miles.

Occasionally there is an unusual reaction to a common event, such as the substitution of Davinson Sánchez at Tottenham on Saturday.

Sanchez had come on as a substitute himself, for the injured Clément Lenglet in the 35th minute with Spurs leading 1-0.

Then 23 on-pitch minutes later he was replaced by Arnaut Danjuma, after a poor pass and lax pressing job contributed to Bournemouth’s equaliser shortly after his introduction.

Then Sánchez’s flimsy defending required a recovery tackle which inadvertently assisted Dominic Solanke, who made it 2-1. As his No 6 went up on the electronic board shortly afterwards there were sneering cheers from the home supporters, adding to the misery of a traumatic afternoon for the Colombian defender.

Such a reaction has little precedent but betrays the mutinous mood among Tottenham’s fans, which was audible throughout. Chants of “We want Levy out” punctuated the action, coming when Spurs were drawing, leading and trailing in a game they eventually lost 3-2.

Tottenham fans booed Davinson Sánchez as he was substituted off ❌



"He'll be hurting, that's not nice to see." pic.twitter.com/HZb70jO6Rq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 15, 2023

Even before going off Sánchez was being mocked, his first touch after Bournemouth’s second goal booed as if he was an old hero returning to the club he had left under a cloud.

Although Sánchez had a painful game, apparently on a mission to discover whether a player can register a minus for his personal xG, it is questionable how useful it is for a team’s own fans to turn on their players.

Quite aside from the unhelpfulness, Sánchez was not alone. Pedro Porro had a woeful afternoon, Harry Kane seemed to be taking early sighter pot shots long into the second half and Oliver Skipp was beaten too frequently in midfield.

Caretaker manager Cristian Stellini explained his thinking: “I take the responsibility of the decision I made. It’s rare that [a sub being subbed] happens, but if you have to recover a game it can happen.”

He had considered a more attacking change for Lenglet, but went with Sánchez initially before opting to introduce Danjuma when Spurs were behind.

“I thought it was early in the game to use a striker more because it was the first half and we were one up, so I didn’t think it was the moment to change with a striker,” Stellini said.

“After, when we were 2-1 down, I thought it was the moment. Davinson has to know this was only a football decision but we need to support him, because it is a tough moment for him but also for all the team, so we have to create unity in our dressing room.

"We have to create unity" 🤝



Stellini speaks about the double substitution of Davinson Sanchez and the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being booed in Spurs' 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/EQu01KpEMm — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) April 15, 2023

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris expressed his sympathy for his team-mate. “I’ve never seen this in my career, I feel really bad for Davinson, it started when he came on the pitch,” he said.

“He’s a team-mate, he’s a friend and he’s been fighting for the club for many, many years now, and it’s just sad. The story is sad for the club, for the fans, for the player. It’s something you don’t want to see in football.”

Where, you wonder, does this leave Sánchez? To be substituted on, then off again is a low; to be booed by your own fans is another.

Coming back from one is possible, but when both happen in the same game you are in real trouble. It is the 2023 Spurs story writ large, a confluence of misfortune and mismanagement with an uncertain escape route.