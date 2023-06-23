The Boo Radleys: From Glastonbury to Britpop return, via the classroom

"He's the total opposite of a wild '90s rock star."

The Boo Radleys' bass player Tim Brown has been working as an IT teacher in Northern Ireland for 19 years now.

But the boundary between Brown's previous life and his current one has been blurred in recent weeks.

His pupils and colleagues are about to get a glimpse of their Mr Brown in his other life when he takes to the stage in the Limelight in Belfast on Friday night.

Along with two of the group's other original members - singer Simon "Sice" Rowbottom and drummer Rob Cieka - he is on a UK and Ireland tour with their new album.

It's 28 years since the Merseyside band were on the Glastonbury stage and Wake Up Boo! was on every radio playlist.

Now Brown is seeing his old and new lives come together.

'Two Mr Browns'

For colleagues at St Louis Grammar School in Kilkeel, County Down, it's a strange scenario.

"I have seen him on a few work nights out though so there's maybe two Mr Browns - the school Mr Brown and the rock star Mr Brown," said fellow teacher Aisling McGivern.

Creating a album and going on tour again has been an "itch to scratch" for Tim Brown

Peter Rafferty agrees.

"I've only seen the school Mr Brown, the formal, strict Mr Brown," he said.

"I think a few students would be surprised if they knew about his former life."

In 1999 after six albums the group came to an end and then came the move to the Mourne mountains.

"My wife was a teacher and she comes from Northern Ireland so we made a decision to come back," he said.

"So we were looking for schools and I remember the interview for this school was at seven o'clock at night in a pub and I had to fly over to do the interview.

"It was just luck really that I ended up here because I got that job and it's been 19 years, 20 next year."

Aspiring guitarist and pupil Kayden was aware of his teacher's previous success.

"I knew that they had one really big hit that's had a lot of streams. I've listened to a few of his songs and they are pretty good," he said.

Pupils Riley and Caitlin admire the success their teacher had in his musical career

For year 11 student Riley there's a sense of school pride in what Mr Brown has achieved.

"It's just one of the most popular songs and when you listen back it's like: 'We know this person.'

"And he's been really successful in both careers - his teaching and his music."

Her classmate Caitlin is also impressed.

"It's good to see that he used to be a big pop star and he came here to teach and now he's going to perform again."

'An itch to scratch'

For Brown there has long been a desire to resume gigging and to release new music.

"It all started around four years ago. Just before Covid hit I went over to Sice's 50th birthday party and we got talking about doing some stuff together," he said.

Tim Brown has been teaching at St Louis Grammar in Kilkeel for almost 20 years

"It coincided with both our sets of children going off to university so we had more time on our hands. It has been an itch to scratch.

"All of those years writing music but not really doing much with it so it's been great to get together and produce our own songs."

Guitarist Martin Carr did not take part in the new album or the tour.

As well as the tour Brown has been involved in organising the school's centenary celebrations, which come to a head this weekend.

"I've been organising past pupils and live acts for the stage at our vintage event this weekend," he said.

"There'll be bouncy castles and family fun but also music and there'll also be a special musical guest there on the day as well too - but that has to remain secret."