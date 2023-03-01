Bonvests Holdings (SGX:B28) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Bonvests Holdings Limited's (SGX:B28) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to SGD0.016 on 26th of May. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.7%.

Bonvests Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Bonvests Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 9.4% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.012 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.016. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.9% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

We Could See Bonvests Holdings' Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Bonvests Holdings has grown earnings per share at 9.4% per year over the past five years. Bonvests Holdings definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Bonvests Holdings' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Bonvests Holdings is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bonvests Holdings (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Bonvests Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

