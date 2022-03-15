STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

Annual Financial Report

15 March 2022 at 10.00 am

Bonum Bank Plc’s Annual Report 2021 has been published

Bonum Bank Plc has published its 2021 Annual Report. The report includes the report of the Board of Directors and the financial statements for 2021. The report includes a report on sustainability and non-financial information. Bonum Bank Plc publishes its financial statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an Extensible Hypertext Markup language (xHTML) file.

All the reports are available on bank’s website at www.poppankki.fi. The ESEF financial statements are available in the ZIP file attached to this release.

Reports on Bonum Bank Plc’s governance and management systems and remuneration systems have been published on its website.

Bonum Bank Plc

For further information, please contact:

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 303 1476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi



Jaakko Pulli, Chairman of the Board, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 420 0925, jaakko.pulli@poppankki

Bonum Bank Plc is a subsidiary of POP Bank Centre coop and part of the amalgamation of POP Banks and is responsible for providing central credit institution services, obtaining external funding for the POP Bank Group, handling payments and issuing payment cards to the customers of the POP Banks. In addition, Bonum Bank Plc grants unsecured consumer credits and secured debt securities to retail customers and provides centralized services for the POP Banks.

