Bonspille to face contempt motion

A lawyer is preparing a motion seeking contempt of court proceedings against Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) grand chief Victor Bonspille in response to his efforts to suspend MCK chief Serge Otsi Simon.

Simon’s lawyer, Dan Goldstein, will argue that Bonspille is in violation of an order from the Federal Court to reinstate Simon as an MCK chief pending a judicial review of the by-election appeal board’s nullification of the election he won.

The escalation follows a series of events relating to Simon posting minutes on Facebook last month from a 2014 MCK meeting that incidentally included financial information relating to two community members. He has since replaced the document with a new version.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Last Tuesday, Simon and the MCK were served with a motion to institute proceedings filed by a lawyer representing Tracy Paul Cross and Isabelle Nicholas, in part for the Facebook post.

The previous week, Bonspille had declared in a letter to fellow Council chiefs that Simon was being suspended “until and unless notified otherwise” after receipt of a demand letter outlining the situation. He also stated his intention to mandate an independent investigator to probe the matter.

“Victor, he says it’s not indefinite. It is indefinite,” said Simon. “Who knows how long an investigation would take like this? He could drag this out for the rest of the mandate for all I know.”

At a meeting convened last week by four MCK chiefs, including Simon, a majority of chiefs present voted to reprimand Simon by suspending him for three days without pay, a remedy he had proposed. Originally said to take effect this Monday, the suspension began this Wednesday, according to Simon.

Simon has vowed to disregard the suspension handed down by Bonspille, which he believes the grand chief does not have the authority to impose unilaterally. In turn, Bonspille has said he considers any meeting not called by the grand chief to be illegitimate; he has insisted there will be no Council meetings for the duration of the summer.

“He is the elected grand chief, but he is overstepping his authority in many issues that we’re facing and even neglecting his duty to the community by not holding Council meetings,” said Simon.

Bonspille declined to comment for this article.

The Custom Electoral Code, which outlines the reasons for which a Council seat can be considered vacated, does not furnish the grand chief with the authority to remove a chief. It does indicate that an elected official shall be suspended if charged with a criminal offence; however, the defamation lawsuit is a civil matter.

“The grand chief, Victor, had absolutely no authority to unilaterally suspend somebody,” said Goldstein.

The day the defamation lawsuit was served to Simon and the MCK, Bonspille received a demand letter from Goldstein that cited the order reinstating Simon and characterized Bonspille’s directive as a contempt of court, warning him to rescind the suspension.

On Monday, Bonspille sent a letter addressed to Goldstein in which he dug in his heels.

“I disagree with your interpretation of the decision’s pertinent paragraph excerpted in your correspondence,” it reads.

The pertinent paragraph in the court order reads that Simon is reinstated with the “rights and privileges of a Mohawk Council member” pending judicial review of the appeal board’s decision.

Story continues

Bonspille argued that Simon’s actions violated the “dutiful fulfilment of an oath of office.”

Bonspille goes on to suggest that he would rescind his directive if Goldstein or Simon promise to take responsibility for any damages or other fees that arise from the lawsuit, a suggestion Goldstein dismissed as “preposterous.”

Goldstein said this week’s letter will be included in the contempt motion.

“You have to look at this thing in the broader context that there has been effort after effort by any means possible not to let Otsi sit as a chief,” said Goldstein.

“This is just the last in a general slew of machinations on (Bonspille’s) part, trying to deprive the voters of Kanesatake of their voice. It’s nothing more, it’s nothing less.”

By citing the relevant portion of the court order, Bonspille has established his awareness of it, said Goldstein. Part of the reason he sent Bonspille a demand letter in the first place was to help establish Bonspille’s knowledge of the order to reinstate Simon, he said, given the high burden of proof required for a contempt proceeding.

“He can’t be forced to testify. We now have proof beyond a reasonable doubt that he was aware of it,” Goldstein said.

The Federal Court rules govern the requirements for a finding of contempt of court. These include disobeying a process or order of the court. A “person who has an interest in the proceeding” can file a motion asking for a contempt order to be served.

An individual found to be in contempt of court may be imprisoned for up to five years or until a person complies with the order, according to the rules.

“It’s the only form of recourse available in the event of a non-respect of an injunction,” said Goldstein. “If somebody’s ordered to pay money or relinquish property, you can get a bailiff who can go and seize it, but for something like this there’s no other way to execute – it’s the only available avenue.”

The motion is expected to be filed within the next three weeks.

gmbankuti@gmail.com

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door