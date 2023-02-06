Bonnie Raitt stuns the Grammys with Song of the Year win for 'Just Like That'

And just like that, Bonnie Raitt has won again.

Raitt won Song of the Year for "Just Like That" at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, which was presented to her by none other than First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The room, and Raitt herself, seemed stunned by the win, which is the first song written by a solo songwriter to win since Amy Winehouse's "Rehab" did it 15 years ago.

Considered one of the night's top honors, Song of the Year celebrates the songwriting specifically. Upon accepting the award on Sunday, Raitt, who had never won the award before, said, "I'm so surprised. I don't know what to say. This is just an unreal moment. Thank you for honoring [me], to all the Academy, that surrounds me with so much support and appreciates the art of songwriting as I do."

"I don't write a lot of songs but I am so proud that you appreciate this one and what this means for me, and the rest of the songwriters, who I would not be up here tonight [without]," she added. Raitt concluded her speech by thanking her team, and said she was "totally humbled" by the honor.

The bluesy hit beat out fellow nominees including Gayle's "abcdefu"; Lizzo's "About Damn Time"; Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)"; Harry Styles' "As It Was"; Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit"; Beyoncé's "Break My Soul"; Adele's "Easy on Me"; "God Did" by DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy; and Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5."

This is the 11th win for Raitt out of 30 nominations. Her last win came 10 years ago, for Best Americana Album for Slipstream.

Earlier in the evening, Raitt also won Best American Roots Song for "Just Like That" and Best Americana Performance for "Made Up Mind."

