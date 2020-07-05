Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters’ Cause of Death Revealed

Singer Bonnie Pointer’s cause of death has been revealed to be cardiac arrest, according to her death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Pointer, whose legal name is Patricia Eva Pointer and was a member of the group the Pointer Sisters, died on June 8.

A representative for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner did not immediately respond for TheWrap’s request for confirmation.

The death certificate identifies her as an entertainer in the music industry and lists the informant as Anita Pointer, Bonnie Pointer’s sister and fellow member of the Pointer Sisters.

The document also lists that she had other health issues, including liver disease, which she’d been battling for a decade.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of ‘The Pointer Sisters’ that my sister, Bonnie died this morning,” Anita said in a statement in early June. “Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

The Oakland, California, based group, made up of sisters Bonnie, Anita, June and Ruth Pointer, are behind hits from the 1970s and ’80s, like “I’m So Excited” and “Jump,” as well as “Automatic,” “Fire,” “He’s So Shy” and “Slow Hand.”

Pointer recorded five albums with the Pointer Sisters and co-wrote the group’s country hit “Fairytale” with Anita, winning them their first Grammy for Best Country Duo or Group in 1975. The Pointer Sisters were also the first Black group to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Pointer’s last recording was “Feels Like June,” a tribute song released earlier this year by her and Anita for their late sister June, who died in 2006. June and Bonnie are survived by the remaining Pointer sisters Ruth and Anita, as well as their brothers Aaron and Fritz.

