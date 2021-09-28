Bonnie Hunt Sets ‘Amber Brown’ Series at Apple, Carsyn Rose and Sarah Drew to Star

Apple has ordered a series adaptation of the “Amber Brown” books by Paula Danzinger, Variety has learned.

Bonnie Hunt is set to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner on the adaptation. Carsyn Rose (“The Rookie,” “Cousins for Life”) will star in the title role, with Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cruel Summer”), Darin Brooks (“Blue Mountain State,” “The Croods: Family Tree”), and Liliana Inouye (“The Slows”) also attached.

“Amber Brown” is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her own voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce. Amber Brown (Rose) is an everykid who is going through what many children experience, and making sense of her new family dynamic through her sketches and video diary. Drew stars as Amber’s mother, Sarah Brown. Brooks will play Max and Inouye will play Brandi Colwin.

The “Amber Brown” books have been published in 53 countries with over 10 million copies in print. Danzinger wrote nine books in the series prior to her death in 2004. Then in 2012, Danzinger’s friends and fellow authors Bruce Coville and Elizabeth Levy revived the series and have since written three more entries.

Along with Hunt, Boat Rocker’s Bob Higgins and Jon Rutherford are executive producing the series. Boat Rocker is producing the series for Apple.

Hunt has created multiple TV shows in the past, namely “The Building,” “Bonnie,” and “Life With Bonnie,” all of which saw her play the lead role. As an actress, she recently appeared in the Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” while her past credits include the “Cars” and “Monsters Inc.” franchises, the original “Jumanji,” and two of the “Toy Story” films.

She is repped by attorney William Sobel.

