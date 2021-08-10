Bonnaroo Festival to Require Vaccination or Proof of Negative Covid Test for Entry

As the Covid-19 variant continues to spread across the globe, the status of all future concerts, let alone festivals, has come into some question. While an outdoor event packed with people is ostensibly safer than a theater or arena packed with people, it’s still an area packed with people — and it’s not really feasible to determine how many people might have become infected at the Rolling Loud Miami and Lollapalooza festivals, although social media posts from people who attended those events suggest that more than a few people came back with positive test results.

With all of that in mind, the Bonnaroo festival, which takes place in Manchester, Tennessee over Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-5), issued a long statement on its website detailing the extensive precautions organizers are taking, the upshot of which is:

* proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test required for entry;

* last day for second vaccination shot to qualify: August 19;

* non-vaccinated attendees must have tested negative within 72 hours before arrival;

* all non-vaccinated attendees must wear masks at all times.

The statement follows in full below.

Dear Bonnaroovians,

As we are all very excited to be back together again in just a few short weeks, we wanted to share an important update that will require us all, as the Bonnaroovian Code says, to “Play as a Team.”

Today we are announcing a new Health & Safety entry requirement for all Bonnaroovians. Please take a minute to read and make plans for the following! We can’t wait to see you on The Farm!

ENTRY PROTOCOLS

The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021. Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th.

For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first entering Centeroo. Bonnaroo requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while on The Farm.

Bonnaroo 2021 Entry Procedures:

Comply with the Bonnaroo Fan Health Pledge Complete the Bonnaroo Health Verification as detailed below and receive a Health Check Wristband Bring your festival wristband and a mask

Bonnaroo Fan Health Pledge:

We ask that you not attend the festival if any of the following is true for you or anyone in your party:

Within 14 days before attending the festival you have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

Within 48 hours prior to attending the festival, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)

Within 14 days prior to attending the festival you have traveled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

Bonnaroo Health Verification:

Present a valid ID AND proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours to any campground medical tent and receive a Health Check Wristband. The Health Check Wristband will allow entry into Centeroo along with your festival wristband for the duration of the festival. Both a festival wristband AND Health Check Wristband are required to gain entry into Centeroo.

Forgot to test, lost your vax card, or are outside of the 72-hour window? No problem. COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing will be available at Bonnaroo at any Plaza Medical Tent for $40. Health Check Wristbands will be issued upon negative test.

Positive Test Protocol

Should someone test positive on site they will be given a second (complimentary) test for confirmation. Medical staff will notify the individual of their test status, remove their festival wristband, and provide them a pre-printed card with instructions on how to request a refund for their ticket.

Patrons who test positive are not allowed to remain on site and will be asked to collect their belongings and exit the site immediately.

Based on the latest advice from the CDC, Bonnaroo will require masks in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.These areas include the General Store, Plaza Barns and all enclosed activations.

‍ In addition, Bonnaroo will have increased hand sanitizer stations on site, and cleaning crews will do frequent cleanings in high touch areas.

