This Bonkers Half Moon-Shaped SoCal Home Starred in ‘Westworld.’ Now It Can Be Yours for $20 Million.

No, we’re not living in a dystopia. But you’d be correct if you thought this sci-fi manse in California looked straight out of Westworld.

Known as the Crescent House, the futuristic abode was built by award-winning architect Wallace E. Cunningham—and was in fact featured in the season three premiere of the HBO drama series. Completed in 2003, the half-moon-shaped residence is sited on a double oceanfront lot in the sun-drenched Encinitas enlace. Set high atop a 74-foot promontory overlooking the Pacific coastline, the palatial pad measures 6,300 square feet and comprises five bedrooms and six baths.

Architect Wallace E. Cunningham’s Crescent House in California has hit the market for $20 million

“I truly don’t look at this house as a house. . .This is a living piece of art,” realtor Matt Altman told the New York Post. Altman holds the listing together with his colleague and brother, Josh Altman. Currently on the market for $19.9 million, the Cresent House was originally created for developer Bud Fischer and took Cunningham three years to complete. The sculptural spread was constructed using mainly concrete, titanium and glass—the architect’s preferred choice of materials. It gets its angular looks from a series of tiered terraces that act an extension of the outdoors. Elsewhere, large, curved walls shield the central courtyard which has its own crescent-shaped pool.

The residence was featured on HBO’s Westworld and includes a crescent-shaped pool

Inside, the floor plan has been turned on its head. All of the shared living spaces are actually located on the top floor, while the primary bedrooms can be found on the lower levels. There’s a gourmet chef’s kitchen, gym, yoga studio, media room and even guest quarters. In order to make your way up, the journey is sort of a choose-your-own-adventure, though it’s safe to say there is no wrong choice. You can opt for one of the ramps, take the stairs or ascend via an elevator. We bet the first two are the most scenic.

Click here to see all the photos of Crescent House.

Crescent House

