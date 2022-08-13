Bongino Derails Fox News Segment on Trump to Complain About Hillary, Hunter Biden

via Fox News

Fox News host Dan Bongino had a cartoonish reaction to the search warrant that was unsealed Friday relating to the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, claiming Attorney General Merrick Garland “wants to burn the Republic down.” The bombastic right-wing personality also couldn’t help but bring up Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden when The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized him for calling Garland an “idiot.”

“All of Trump’s talking points have exploded in his face,” Tarlov began, citing the former president’s false claim—debunked by the National Archives—that former President Barack Obama mishandled classified documents upon leaving office.

Trump’s predecessor showed “respect for the law in the way things are done,” Tarlov said. “It is too mind-blowingly arrogant,” she continued, “to sit here and say, ‘I know exactly what’s going on,’ and to call the attorney general of the United States of America a ‘loser’—I think that’s the word that you used.”

Bongino, who has been bent out of shape ever since the raid of Trump’s Florida home, jumped in, confirming that that’s what he thought of Garland: “Oh, he’s a real loser. A genuine loser. An actual loser.”

“Great, Dan,” Tarlov replied. “I know losers in my life and Merrick Garland is certainly not a loser.”

From there, Bongino launched into a rant about Hunter Biden—“I can tell you what was on the Hunter Biden laptop: actual pictures of him with hookers smoking crack”—and then about Hillary Clinton. At this point, Tarlov wryly noted the time that The Five had been on air: “9 minutes in: Hillary Clinton.”

“I sat there and listened to you,” said a frustrated Tarlov, who clearly wanted to stay on topic. “So just let me finish.”

“The point here is that the former president has no respect for the rule of law and he’s shown this over and over again. He called Brad Raffensperger up and he said, ‘Find me 11,853 votes,’ when he didn’t like what was happening in Georgia,” Tarlov said.

“He wanted to stop the count in Arizona and continue it in Pennsylvania,” she continued. “We saw what happened on January 6th where he wanted Mike Pence to decertify an American election. All of you at home: he wanted your votes not to count. That’s how little respect he has for it.”

Investigators are looking into whether Trump violated the Espionage Act and illegally kept “top secret” documents after his term expired, according to the warrant unsealed Friday.

