Bonfire night fireworks cause major distress to wild geese, study finds

Though fireworks on bonfire night bring joy to many people, it is likely to be a night of terror and distress for the UK’s geese.

Research by Anglia Ruskin University has found that firework displays cause wild birds to suffer significant distress, and researchers have recommended that displays do not take place in areas with large wildlife populations.

A study, published in the journal Conservation Physiology, is one of the first carried out into the effects of fireworks on wildlife. It found that the heart rate of geese increases by 96% when they are subjected to firework displays.

It is unclear whether it is the noise which particularly upsets them, or the flashing lights, or a combination of both. Scientists have said they will conduct further studies into this.

The study involved 20 wild greylag geese (Anser anser) fitted with temporary transmitters to record their heart rate and body temperature, which are measures of physiological stress.

The geese, at Almsee lake in Upper Austria, were monitored during the annual New Year’s Eve celebrations, which involve midnight fireworks displays from villages around the lake.

Claudia Wascher, who led the research, found that the average heart rate increased from 63 to 124 beats per minute, and their average body temperature increased by 3%, from 38C to 39C, in the first hour of 1 January.

It took the geese approximately five hours before the birds displayed normal body temperatures, with average readings returning by 5am.

Geese do not seem to become used to fireworks over time, as they were a range of ages and there was no significant difference in response correlated to age.

Wascher, associate professor in the school of life sciences at Anglia Ruskin, said: “Ours is one of the first scientific studies to examine whether fireworks disturb wildlife. There have been previous studies showing that fireworks can cause anxiety in pets, for example in dogs, but little research has been done into how animals in the wild respond.

“In Austria, New Year’s Eve fireworks begin at midnight and last for several minutes. We believe the increase in physiological stress recorded over a number of hours is a combination of increased physical activity caused by the geese taking flight while the fireworks are being set off, and psychological stress. This causes the birds to expend additional energy at a time of year when food is scarce.

“We need to carry out further research to conclusively tell whether the geese are responding to the noise or the light pollution from the fireworks, or a combination of both. Many people get a lot of enjoyment from fireworks but it’s important that we consider animals – both pets and wildlife – whenever planning a display. It’s clear from our study that we should certainly avoid using fireworks in areas with large wildlife populations.”