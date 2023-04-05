Bonfield hosts open house for official plan

The Township of Bonfield is hosting an open house to discuss the official plan. To contribute your two cents, head to the Bonfield Community Centre at 100 Yonge Street on Thursday, April 6th. It’s a drop in event, so stop by anytime between 6 to 8 p.m.

“We encourage everybody from the community to attend the Bonfield Community Center and come out and have a conversation,” said councillor Jason Corbett, who also helms the Planning Advisory Committee, the committee tasked with updating the plan.

“Please come out and share your thoughts as to your vision for the future of Bonfield.”

See: Bonfield updates emergency plan

The Official Plan outlines the Township’s goals, objectives, and policies that will help guide future growth for the area. The document looks to the long term, and will create a strategy over a 20 year horizon. The last official plan was passed in the Spring of 2013 and can be found on Bonfield’s website.

That 74-page document outlined the Township’s vision, including big-ticket items like affordable housing and sustainable development, and included policies on signage, lakeshore development, and mobile homes.

The plan encompasses a lot, including Zoning By-Laws. Public feedback and input help ensure these documents “continue to reflect the community’s vision, goals, and objectives for land use planning and are up to date with provincial legislative and policy requirements” staff explained.

Written comments are also welcome by the Township. Call Sabrina Green, the Manager of Planning at 705-776-2641 ext. 126 or email Green at planning@bonfieldtownship.com.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca