Bonfield council opening doors and getting to work

Bonfield’s new mayor and council were sworn in last night, and former mayor Narry Paquette is happy to return to a place at the head of council. Paquette reminded the people that she ran her campaign on the pillars of “integrity and accountability,” noting, “I want to see more opened doors and more answered questions.”

In that spirit, she mentioned doors will be open to the community, and invited residents to make appointments to speak with her and the new council members, all of whom she noted are “very eager to get going” on the township’s business.

Mayor Paquette kept her speech short, thanking the former council members for the work last term, and reminding all of the township’s logo—“Small Community, Big Heart.”

“And I believe that this is what this community is all about,” she said, citing the recent Halloween Parade organized by Renee Contant as a shining example of Bonfield’s community spirit, which “was certainly there” during the parade.

The mayor encouraged all residents to promote all things Bonfield because “there’s a big heart in our community.”

After her speech, the order of business was to declare a deputy mayor, a position former mayor Randy McLaren abolished in 2020. Traditionally, many municipalities place the councillor with the most votes in the deputy mayor’s seat. Bonfield decided to stay with tradition but added a slight twist—they will rotate councillors to serve as deputy mayor, with each councillor taking a one-year term.

This means new councillor Steve Featherstone will serve as the first deputy mayor as he received the most votes. After a year, that position will fall to either councillors Donna Clark, Jason Corbett, or Dan MacInnis—four councillors, four years, four deputy mayors.

“I’m excited about the next steps,” Featherstone said, “there’s a lot of work to do, but it’s going to be very doable with the people that we have in place.”

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca